LiveScore all Matches Today: Quick Access to Today’s Games

The Euro 2020 qualifiers are in full swing.

The fight for the title is becoming more and more interesting and eventful. 55 teams will take part in this tournament. From March 21 to November 19, there are qualifying games that can give the teams possibilities to go to the finals. The two best teams of each group will have the opportunity to fight for the award. Four additional trips will be given to participants in the playoff matches. 16 winners of the Nations League will take part in the games scheduled for March 26-31.

Ultimately, 24 national teams will enter the Euro 2020 finals. The event will be held in 12 European cities from June 12 to July 12.

Who can enter the championship in October?

At the first group stage, the teams were divided into 10 groups of 5 or 6 teams. The two main leaders of each group will reach the finish line. Matches, that will be held in October, will help determine the 20 participants of Euro 2020. European teams need to play 3-4 matches and find out who gets the tickets.

We can highlight the obvious leaders of the tournament tables right now:

Group A. Here, England is the best. As for the second team, the Czechs and Serbs will compete for this place, as only 1 point separates them. Group B. The national team of Ukraine has only a few games left to play. Portugal holds the second place in the group at the moment. Group C. Three teams remained in the ranks – Germany, the Netherlands, and Northern Ireland. A small gap between the points allows any of them to reach the final.

Group D. Switzerland, Ireland, Denmark are the teams that played all their matches without defeats. Places in the finals are still unknown, but there will be an exciting fight for a ticket. Group E. The fate of the teams weighs in the balance. A small margin of the group leader doesn’t allow the fans to be completely confident in the victory of a particular team.



The first participants of the final soccer games

The lucky teams, which will definitely go to the Champions Soccer League final, are already becoming famous. Belgium is the first team to play 7 games without a single defeat, so, it’s an official participant in the final stage. England will join soon, Ukraine and Portugal as well.

Many bookmakers accept bets on the results of the final stage of the qualifying games.