How Can You File For A Divorce In Thailand? – A Complete Guide

Divorce, not only in Thailand but across the world, can be a difficult procedure. It takes commitment and time to process. With the assistance of professionals in this field, such as family attorneys and a lawyer who has extensive expertise with a divorce agreement, the process to get a divorce certificate in Thailand may be made simple.

There are two methods to end a marriage under Thai law. It can be done by mutual agreement or on the basis of one of the legal justifications. You must be well acquainted with the divorce laws.

How Can You File For A Divorce In Thailand?

Before going for a divorce you should know about the types of divorce. Then based on that category you will be required to submit the essential documents for the further procedure. So, follow these legal guides for more information.

Contested Divorce

When one or both spouses do not agree on all terms of the separation (for example, parenting rights or marital property), or are unwilling to divorce, a disputed divorce might be chosen.

The marriage will be dissolved by a decision of Thailand’s Central Juvenile and Family Court. The spouse who files for divorce is referred to as the Plaintiff. The Plaintiff must work with his or her counsel to determine the grounds for pursuing the divorce.

Required Documents

The pleading must be drafted once the ground has been established and the evidence has been validated. The following papers must be presented with the pleading:

Xerox of the marriage certificate

Xerox of the identification card or for the Thai spouse

Xerox of the passport for the immigrant spouse

Xerox of the Thai House Book for the Thai spouse

Xerox of the child’s birth documents

Testimony proving the grounds for divorce

Grounds Of Filing For A Divorce In Thailand

The most common reasons for filing for divorce, according to section 1516 of the Civil and Commercial Code, are when one spouse:

Has supported or respected another person as a wife or husband, committed adultery, or had frequent sexual relations with such another person. Is blameworthy of misconduct (criminal or otherwise). Has significantly injured or tortured the other or his or her ascendants’ bodies or minds, or has gravely insulted the other or his or her ascendants. For more than a year, he has abandoned the other. Has been missing or has left his or her home for more than three years, with no way of knowing if he or she is alive or dead. Fails to provide sufficient upkeep and assistance to the other. Has been mad for more than three years, and such insanity is seldom treatable, therefore the marriage cannot be expected to continue. Has broken a bond of good behaviour. Is infected with a contagious and deadly sickness that is incurable. Has a physical disability that prevents them from cohabitation as husband and wife indefinitely.

Uncontested Divorce

Uncontested divorce is also known as administrative divorce, and it is far less expensive and easier to complete. The uncontested divorce is for Thai marriages that have been legally registered under the Thai Civil and Commercial Code. The married pair does not need to offer a cause for their separation; all they need to do is show up at the Amphoe and announce their joint desire to break their marriage.

Required Documents

The following are the paperwork needed for an uncontested divorce:

If the divorce is finalized in the same Amphoe as the marriage: Marriage certificates Identification card (Thai spouse) Tabien Baan for the (Thai spouse) Passport (foreign spouse)

If you’re getting divorced in a different Amphoe: Marriage certificates Identification card (Thai spouse) Tabien Baan for the (Thai spouse) Passport (foreign spouse) Legalized interpretation of the immigrant passport



The Amphoe will provide a divorce certificate after the divorce is finalized. There are two considerations that must be made:

Before the divorce certificate can be recorded at the embassy, it must be translated into English and legalized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

For the Thai spouse, the divorce must be reported to the Amphoe where the Thai national’s birth was recorded.

Divorce Agreement

A divorce agreement, sometimes known as a settlement agreement, is a contract between separated parents that includes rules for child custody, marital property, and alimony or child support.

Both parties sign the divorce agreement in front of witnesses, and it becomes part of the court or administrative record. Divorcing couples, their executors, administrators, assigns, and heirs are all bound by the divorce agreement’s power.

Final Thoughts

A family problem is a significant subject since it affects your emotions, your possessions, and your children. As a result, you will want experienced assistance such as a divorce lawyer for your separation in Thailand.

It is critical to have a well-written contract as proof following a divorce. If you need to file your lawsuit in Bangkok, it might take two to three years. However, if your lawsuit can be filed outside of Bangkok, it will only take six months to one year to complete.

