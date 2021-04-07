Why You Should Call an Attorney to Get Qualified for L&I Pension Benefits

Following a work injury, or occupational disease, if you are never unable to work or find gainful employment, you may consider the option of L&I pension in Washington state. The benefits of the workers’ compensation pension system are paid directly by Labor & Industries, and these benefits are made available to workers qualifying for the same, regardless of whether the employer has a pension plan.

Having said that, getting qualified for L&I pension is easier said than done, and you will need an experienced lawyer by your side to guide through the process. The good news is there are options like The Walthew Law Firm, who have a bunch of L&I pension attorneys, who are available for workers. Here’s more on L&I pension.

Things worth knowing

L&I pensions in Washington State are available for workers who are never going to return to work. This is not the same as a pension that we usually associate with retirement benefits. Such workers may not qualify for regular employment or occupation, which will entail them an income or salary. The benefits of L&I pension may vary depending on other factors. For instance, if you suffer an injury that leaves you with no scope to find work, you are likely to get more benefits of L&I pension system. Factors like the wages at time of accident, age, whether the benefits are to be provided to kids/spouse, and other things will determine the pension you get. However, the benefits of L&I pensions are not taxable.

Why do you need an L&I pension attorney?

There are several reasons why you would want to hire an L&I pension attorney. First things first, you need to have enough documentation and evidence to prove that you cannot find a job or are unable to work, and that’s the hardest task. The eligibility for L&I pensions is determined on many factors, including work experience, age, and education.

Working with an attorney is your best bet at ensuring that all the paperwork and evidence are presented rightly, and you have enough legal advice and support through the process. Not all law firms deal with L&I pension cases, so do your homework and select a capable lawyer, who is accessible and available, and ask them how they can help you with the workers’ compensation system.

With a good attorney by your side, getting qualified for L&I pensions benefits that you deserve doesn’t have to be hard.