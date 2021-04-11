What to Do After a Car Accident to File a Personal Injury Claim

When you get behind the wheel of your car, you likely do so under the assumption you’re going to arrive at your destination safely, without any real risk or harm. Unfortunately, life is unpredictable, and it’s entirely possible that another person’s reckless driving or negligent behavior could cause a car accident.

When this happens, it’s more than fair to want some kind of compensation for your trouble. Between repairs to your vehicle, taking time off of work to heal from the accident, and medical bills associated with your injuries, you’re going to need some financial assistance to get back on track.

To that end, filing a personal injury suit is the most effective solution. But before you can collect your settlement and begin putting the pieces back together, there are a few steps you’ll need to take.

Getting a Medical Examination

Immediately after a car accident, you should have received some kind of medical care, be it an on-site examination or an in-depth appointment at the hospital. If you did not receive this care immediately after your car accident, schedule an appointment with your doctor right away. Diagnosing any injuries brought on by the collision is one of the most important preliminary steps to file a lawsuit.

To start, it will help determine whether you are actually justified in filing a personal injury claim, rather than just an automotive insurance claim. Secondly, if you did sustain injuries, an examination and corresponding documentation will help determine what kinds of damages you should outline in your suit.

Requesting a Copy of the Police Report

When the accident initially occurred, a police officer should have arrived at the scene to speak to all the parties involved, coordinate the exchange of insurance information, and put together a report of the accident.

Getting a copy of this report is crucial, as it could serve as invaluable evidence in your claim against the other driver. In this report, officers often outline what they believe was the cause of the accident, as well as who they think is liable. Contact your local police department and ask for an estimated time frame for this report to come available to you.

Hiring an Attorney

The next step is likely the most crucial of the entire process: hiring an attorney to represent your interests. Working with a knowledgeable, qualified personal injury lawyer is, without a doubt, the most effective way to recover the compensation you deserve. Personal injury law is highly complex, and filing a lawsuit is even more so. And, in the event the case goes to court, the process will become even more convoluted.

Although most cases settle outside of court, it’s still in your best interest to work with an attorney. Not only will they ensure you have all the necessary pieces of evidence and are arguing for the true value of your claim, but they’ll also guide you through the process to ensure you never accidentally make yourself liable by saying or doing the wrong thing.

Filing the Lawsuit

Your attorney will likely start the proceedings by trying to work with the other driver’s insurance company. However, if they find that the insurer is unwilling to accommodate you, or that they offer you a settlement that’s far less than what you deserve, your lawyer will move forward filing an official lawsuit.

If you’re ready to move forward taking legal action after a car accident, turn to the team at Kohan & Bablove. They will happily answer any questions you might have to build a solid foundation for your case.