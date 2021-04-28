What Do You Do When “The Baker Act” is Enforced Upon You?

There are times when we feel like being crazy and just explode because of the mixed emotions that we have, right? Have you experienced losing your patience due to anger mixed? Some people in this situation have had the baker act forced upon them.

In some places, this action might be acceptable, and people will try to understand why you acted that way. However, you should avoid doing this when you are in Florida. This is because of their law called the Baker Act, wherein authorities can take you to a mental facility to see that you are a threat to others and yourself. If I did what I did in Florida, I might just be in a mental facility by now.

If you are close to being Baker Acted by the authorities, you need to hire an attorney immediately and know your baker act rights. A baker act attorney will defend your innocence and will help you prove that you are not mentally ill.

However, if you need medical treatment because you want your mental health to be checked, you need to consider requesting a voluntary Baker Act. But what do they do when they Baker Act you? Well, let’s try and answer that question together.

So, what do you do when they Baker Act you?

If you got convicted for Baker Act, the authorities would automatically take you to a mental health facility created explicitly for Baker Act-receivers. This Baker Act facility will examine your mental health and give you psychological treatment within 72 hours.

Those who are brought to the facility because of aggressive behavior that causes a threat to others and themselves will be admitted to the mental facility under involuntary inpatient placement. The person will undergo more specified examinations and psychological tests to identify if the accusations are true.

If the tests and the health workers found no issue regarding your mental health, they will then release you after 72 hours in the facility.

How to Baker Act someone?

The only people who can Baker Act someone in Florida are law enforcement, medical health professionals, mental professionals, and the court. If you know someone you think is mentally impaired or have mental issues, you should consider requesting a the Act to these professionals.

But before asking for a Baker Act, it would be best if you know all the signs and actions of a mentally ill person first. You can try searching on the internet for these signs, or you can evaluate them yourself.

If you see that they think differently, have aggressive behavior, tendency to hurt someone, doing self-harm, or appear to be distant from reality, then you should call the authorities and request a Baker Act on them. If you missed them in the act and are sure that they need medical assistance, you can file a petition to the court and ask them to be evaluated mentally.

Your petition must include sufficient evidence proving that they are mentally ill. You should also state your reasons why you want the Florida Act applied to them.

In conclusion, no matter if it is voluntary or involuntary confinement, you will be spending 72 hours of your time in their Baker Act-receiving facility. When you are there, you will be assisted by mental health professionals and psychologists in determining your mental health.

You will undergo a lot of tests and examinations that could evaluate your mental status. If there are no issues, you will be free to go. If the facility declares that you are mentally ill, you will receive outpatient and additional treatments to heal your mental disorder.