Learning the 7 Warning Signs of a Bad Car Accident Attorney

After a car crash, you will need all the help you can get to obtain the compensation you deserve through a car accident attorney. With this in mind, you may have decided to work with a to increase your chances of securing a fair settlement while you focus on your rehabilitation and getting back to your life. Usually, this is a very wise decision. But what if you chose the wrong lawyer for the job?

Perhaps you didn’t do your research before hiring the lawyer, or you chose them based on a single recommendation without digging any further. After a while, you may not be happy with the results, or your case may not show any progress for months.

A bad lawyer’s work can be the difference between receiving $5,000 or $200,000 in compensation. If you want to obtain the maximum settlement available for your case, you should know the warning signs of a bad car accident attorney so you can replace them early on.

1. Lack of communication

A common sign that you are working with bad lawyers is that it will be difficult or nearly impossible to communicate with them. The attorney may not return your calls, answer your emails or even attend appointments. In any case, it will be very frustrating and could be detrimental to your case.

If the attorney is too busy with other cases, then perhaps they should not have taken your case in the first place. And if you find that the attorney is simply ignoring you, you should start thinking about a replacement.

An excellent car accident attorney, like C&B Law Group, will provide you with regular updates on your case and keep you informed throughout the process.

2. Lack of experience

If you work with an attorney with no experience in the personal injury field, the results you get will reflect that. Even if the attorney has experience in other areas of law, that doesn’t mean they will be qualified to help you with your car accident claim.

In this way, lawyers are similar to doctors. You should not ask a cardiologist to perform brain surgery. Likewise, you should not request a business lawyer to help you get compensation after a car accident.

3. No results

When you hire a car accident lawyer, there is one thing you expect: results. You may not get your compensation right away, but you at least want to know that the attorney will make every effort to help you with your claim.

However, if you feel like your case has stalled and you watch the months go by without any progress, you may start to get impatient. After all, you don’t have all the time in the world; you have a finite amount of time to be compensated.

Again, a reliable car accident lawyer will keep you informed throughout the process, so you don’t feel like nothing is happening. In addition, they will negotiate aggressively on your behalf to increase your chances of receiving the best compensation available to you in the shortest possible time.

4. The lawyer promises a successful outcome

When something sounds too good to be true, it probably is. An attorney should never promise you a result when handling your car accident claim. They may have a 99% success rate, but it will never be 100% for a reason.

Suppose the attorney promises you a specific outcome (which is usually very positive). In that case, you may want to take a step back and reconsider whether this legal professional is really capable of helping you.

5. The lawyer is a liar

Your lawyer should always be upfront and honest with you. You don’t want to work with a lawyer who lies to you or is willing to lie to get you a better result.

In the long run, it simply isn’t worth it. For example, if your lawyer lies about the extent of your injuries, you may receive a larger settlement. But when someone finds out, you will lose the compensation and could even go to jail for it.

In law, ethics are essential. You’ll want to work with a lawyer who helps you get what you deserve the right way.

6. Lack of professionalism

Professionalism is an integral part of practicing law. Being professional means showing up to meetings or court appointments on time, answering your calls, understanding your best interests, filing necessary documents ahead of court deadlines, being committed to your case, and many other things.

If your current attorney does none of these things, a replacement may be necessary.

Don’t worry; you will find many car accident attorneys near you who will be willing to put in the time to help you get a positive outcome.

7. Unclear or vague billing strategy

One of the first things you should discuss with your lawyer is their cost structure. The attorney should be transparent, honest, and upfront about it. If the billing strategy is vague or the attorney tells you not to worry about it, you should worry about it.

Don’t work with lawyers who are unclear about their billing, as it can cost you a lot of money in the long run.

Most car accident lawyers work on a contingency fee basis. That means you won’t have to pay them until you get the compensation you need. And if you don’t win, you don’t pay. This is the kind of billing strategy you should be looking for as you search for a lawyer.

