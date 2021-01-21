How a Personal Injury Attorney Can Increase Your Settlement

Filling for claims is one thing. Then getting the best settlement is another entirely new thing. Remember, personal injury claims and lawsuits are complex. They involve a lot of technicalities. So, besides hiring the best personal injury attorney, you should have the right tips for getting the best settlement from your personal injury case. Plus, insurance companies will employ all the strategies to give you a raw deal. But with the following strategies, you can be sure of getting the best compensation from your car accident claim.

Introduction

No insurance company will pay you willingly. It will take you circles. It will look for loopholes to deny you compensation or give you a raw deal. It will conduct investigations to get loopholes. It will also review any preexisting medical conditions to bring your compensation down. In most cases, these insurance companies will hire private investigators. Remember, your insurance company may use these investigators to trick you into making a mistake—thus denting your chances of getting the right compensation. For instance, if an investigator comes to you and tries to tell you to engage in physical activities like carrying heavy items or changing your car’s flat tire. Refuse. Otherwise, you may be denied the right compensation. They may argue that you broke the medical protocols—which means that you don’t deserve the right compensation.

It’s also important to note that these investigators may come with concealed recorders or conduct interviews that may injure your case. So, be vigilant with these people. The only person you should speak to is your attorney. You can also speak with your physical therapist or doctor. Stay away from people who are trying to set you up.

History

Also, don’t forget to tell your attorney about any prior accidents. Also, you should disclose to him/her about your preexisting injuries and other accident physical complaints. If you conceal any of this information, you may end up losing your case. So, be open. Don’t hide anything—particularly information concerned with your past health history.

Doctors

Your attorney should know all the doctors who have been treating you. So, give him/her all their details—including names, addresses, as well as phone numbers. Remember, insurance companies will always look for all this information. When they get hold of your past records, they may use them against you. In such cases, your case may suffer.

Be Open with Your Doctor

Give all the information about how you feel to your doctor. Don’t be embarrassed to tell him/her how you feel. He/she should get all the complaints from your side. Remember, the amount of compensation you will receive will depend on how your doctor diagnoses and treats you. So, giving all the information is very important.

Prescription

You should also track all the prescriptions as well as medicines. In particular, consider preserving all the bottles and containers of your medicines. Serve your attorney all the receipts of these medications. This should include over the counter medications. Let him/her know all the prescriptions and other therapy expenses incurred. Things like crutches, canes, and even bandages.

Physical Activities Limitations

You should have a record regarding any limitations when it comes to any physical activity. For instance, if you cannot walk, keep a record of the same. Doing so will strengthen your case. In particular, you will be able to testify before a court of law. It will help the judge to establish the effects of the injuries on your daily life.

Keep Off Social Media

Don’t delve into details regarding your situation on social media. Insurance companies are always on the lookouts—especially information you post on social media. For instance, if you try lifting a gym and you post it online, it can be used to discredit your case on social media. Also, don’t post anything regarding your case on social media. In fact, if possible, keep off social media until your case is over. If you have to use social media, don’t talk about your case.

Future Witnesses

You need witnesses in the future when auguring your case before a court of law. Thus, it’s time to start looking for these witnesses. In most cases, family members, neighbors, close friends, and workmates can be the best witnesses. They understand your struggles and how the injuries are affecting your daily life.

Seek Immediate Medical Attention

Don’t wait. Go to the hospital in the shortest time possible. Seeking medication immediately will strengthen your case. However, if you wait, the injuries may worsen. Tell your medical attendants about all the pains you are suffering from. Don’t hide anything. Tell them all the symptoms you are experiencing. Take all the medications. Don’t skip any checkups.

Take Photographs

Photographs can for part of the personal injury evidence. So, consider taking photographs. Take pictures of the accident scene. Document everything. Also, take photographs of the police report. Take photographs of the injuries. Don’t forget to do the same for your damaged car. Also, you need to take photographs of the witnesses. Also, photographs of visible injuries, crutches, canes, and medical equipment should be taken.

Document Financial Losses

Personal injuries will automatically result in financial losses. Your composition will be based on these losses. So, be sure to document them. For instance, you may start earning less due to car accident injuries. In this case, document the loss. Have your payslip ready. Tell your lawyer about these losses. Prepare all your tax returns, W2, as well as 1099 forms ready. Also, document all the medical treatment expenses ready.

Prepare Well

In most cases, you will be required to undergo the deposition as well as trial testimony. These are the most critical parts when it comes to building your case. You are part of the litigation team. Thus, make yourself available for any preparation. Attend all the preparation sessions. Liaise with your lawyer.

The Bottom-Line

Of course, nobody wishes to get car accident injuries. However, these accidents can happen to any person—including you. Plus, having car accident injuries doesn’t mean the end of life for you. You can still lead a quality life after a car accident. The best thing is to get the best car accident settlement by your attorney. Learn how to maximize your compensation with the above strategies.