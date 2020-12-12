Learning the Difference Between Open-Cell And Closed-Cell Spray Foam

Everyone is pretty much aware that they are supposed to get their house spray foam insulation durham nc but what makes them a little confused is which one they should choose from, a closed and open-cell spray foam. Both the open and the closed one have their different purposes and uses but the prospect of getting them insulating in your house is to get your house a proper coating that can make your house’s walls harder and strong.

A spray foam type of insulation is not the only one insulation from which you can get your house insulated; you can get various other options like foam sheets, blanket insulation, and some other types of insulation that you can get installed in your house. But when you are confused between the open-cell and closed-cell, you can have a look over the points that can help you to make a choice from an open-cell foam and closed-cell foam.

Cells

If you are a science student, you can easily related from the word cell; each and everything is the outcome of several small cells combined together to form something big. Your body, plants, fruits, and what not all such things are a result of cells combined together. When you suffer from an injury, it keeps on recovering on its own that is because cells start building on their own.

Likewise, the spray foam that you use is also made up of cells; some cells have larger bubbles, whereas some of them have fewer bubbles that mean the density is the core factor that defines whether the sheet is open-cell or closed-cell.

Open-cell foam

As the name itself explains, open-cell foam is the type of foam that will probably have some space in between them. As the foam that is blown from a machine is almost like a liquid sprayed, so what you get to see is bubbles. In an open-cell foam, the space between these foam is more and is not encapsulated completely. This activity keeps some margins in the cells of the foam sheet, which creates the coating much softer and flexible in nature.

Closed-cell foam

When you have already gone through what is the reason behind open-cell foam, you can somewhat understand that what is the reason behind closed-cell foam. This is because the cells in this foam are completely closed and mush denser. This helps keep moisture and air to stay away from the base and keeps the structure much strong and rigid.

When you want spray foam insulation durham nc, you can select any type of foam that means either a closed-cell foam or an open-cell foam as per your requirement.

But what is the difference that you get from both the foams?

By now, you are aware about the facts that what are the basic difference between an open-cell and a closed-cell foam. but what is the purpose depending on which you can make a selection are:-

Density: insulation of your house walls is something that is highly dependent upon the density of the foam that is applied in between the walls of your house. The basic difference that is usually seen in both categories is the density of the foam. Closed-cell has more density than the open one. Open foam has a density of around .5 pounds per cubic foot, and the closed one has something 3 times more than that of the open one, and that is around 1.75 pounds per cubic foot.

R-Value:

In simple words, the R-value of the coating refers to the heat resistance that a person gets when they get spray foam insulation in their house. Which means will the heat stay inside the house during winters and whether the heat will remain outside the house during the summer times? The closed-cell foam will genuinely have more R-Value than that of the open-cell foam; this is because of the cells’ density in the foam. An average R-value in the closed-cell can be about 6 per inch, but some special categories of closed-cell can have an R-value of around 7 per inch and even more. Whereas that in the open cell is almost half of closed or even less.

Expansion:

The expansion of the foam is the next thing on which your selection of the cells depends; it is the major point that you should keep in mind because it is through expansion only on which your filling of gaps and crack highly depends upon. The expansion of foam is not only vertical; it can be horizontal too, which means the expansion can determine the area and the thickness of the wall. Closed-cells have less expansion value; that is why you will need to apply more layers of it when using it individually. Moreover, when you apply open cell, you will need only one layer of coating.

Benefits of closed-cell

When you are facing an issue of space in your house, a closed-cell can be a solution for you; this is because a closed-cell can fully fill the needs of a person in a single layer itself. The primary thing that you will want in your house is that your house stays hot in winters and also keeps the heat inside in winters. So you can get it in a single layer and less thickness. Moreover, its density will also keep the water and moisture away from your house.

Benefits of open-cell

The biggest benefit that you get from open-cell insulation is that it will reach each and every corner and the holes, which means its expanding feature can help you to get rid of all those holes and cracks that were giving rodents and virus entry to your house. Followed by this feature, what you get extra is that it will make your area completely soundproof, which means no noise will reach your ear, and your voice will also not get out of the house.

On a higher note, open-cell is also a little affordable for those who want to save some money, so get spray foam insulation durham nc as per your choice.