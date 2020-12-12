Learning How to Help Your Child Build a Strong Vocabulary

Every parent loves the unforgettable moments marking their child’s milestones. Building your child’s vocabulary is one such aspect. It is easier for your child to grasp new information when they have strong vocabulary backing. Ideally, it helps them express themselves more articulately for both oral and written functions.

Additionally, it also helps them approach learning confidently thanks to the belief that they can understand what they read, write, or even hear. You might listen to the term vocabulary and think of the Oxford dictionary explaining different terminologies. In case you’re wondering how best you can help your child build a strong vocabulary knowledge, the guide below will give you the tricks to achieve optimum results.

Say It Before Doing It in Books

Before trying to teach your child new vocabulary through the books, it is ideal to start it off the books. The permanent imprints of the language become apparent when they first learn it from you before identifying it in context. Ideally, it translates to saying it out loud, asking them to repeat it, and even creating a song out of it.

After that, you can then transfer the learning ability to books and ask them to read it out loud or write it down. You can also act it out, especially with adverbs. Make it enjoyable with words they haven’t heard before and elaborate on what they mean.

Start Early

It is never too early to start teaching your child a new vocabulary. Children learn fast through interactions with other people. You could hold off the learning with the assumption that it is early and delay their progressive milestones in proper communication and expressing themselves.

As a child begins to listen and hear different noises and sounds, they start becoming intuitive to different environments. In such an instance, you may find out that your child can listen to your conversations and also mimic what you are saying or doing.

When you find your child can start making facial expressions in reactions to what you’re saying or repeating after you, it is time to begin teaching new vocabulary that is age conversant.

Imagery Is Everything

Remember the many scenarios your child’s face lights up every time their favorite cartoon turns up on the television. They may also start humming to the animation soundtrack and dancing to every move. The humming and feigning of sounds to mimic the cartoon song is proof that they can understand sound in language and can therefore interpret it through words.

Therefore, children will find it fun and captivating to learn through images. An exciting way to capture attention is through letter and word games. In letter counts, as you can see on the Unscramble.org blog, you can help your child to create new words from the same letters. Ideally, the goal is to engage their mind on the kind of words they can make when you give them specific letters.

It will intrigue their mind in creating different word combinations from the specific letters. After that, you can ask them to spell it loud and construct it in a sentence.

Make It Frequent

During the child’s formative years, teaching them new words will take time. Therefore, it will require a considerable amount of time for a child to understand new vocabulary, especially as it gets complex. It beats logic to teach them a word once a day for the whole week and expect that they will remember it come next week.

Therefore, you should make the learning process frequent to understand the context. It takes numerous attempts for a child to grasp new vocabulary fully.

Implement It in Fascinating Talks and Plays

Children love and respond to fun games. Therefore, please engage in conversations with your child in different environments. For instance, you can go gardening in your backyard with them and tell them other words like flowers, vase, soil, and even insects. You can also integrate a different environment like in the kitchen, baking their favorite muffins, and using other words like a tray, spoon, cup, sugar, and even flour. The goal is to make it fun and enjoyable, which will further spark their interest.

Additionally, don’t be afraid of using big words when teaching them new vocabulary. You can also read them a story and engage them as well. Plus, you can take it up a notch and create drawings or art paintings with different vocabularies and pin them on their favorite play area.

With time, you will thank yourself for the great strides you have made in teaching them new vocabulary. Plus, do not forget to congratulate and encourage them with every milestone they achieve in learning a new word. Most importantly, be patient with your child’s progress.