Learning About Bjorntoft Maskinfabrik and CNC Machines

Are you looking for a company that specializes with CNC machines? Look no further. Bjorntoft Maskinfabrik Company is a machine company that has been producing quality CNC machines over the years.

The family-owned company was founded in 1946 in Central Copenhagen. The company aimed to produce spare parts of cars that were not easy to get during World War II. The quality of Maskinfabrik spare parts lead to the increased demand for spare parts.

More companies requested for manufacturing of Maskinfabrik spare parts which made the company outgrow Copenhagen. Maskinfabrik Company relocated to other more significant facilities built-in Skovlunde and the Greater Copenhagen.

The History Of Maskinfabrik?

The company was in 1946 as a machine factory. Later in the 1970s, Maskinfabrik embarked on the oil business. It started exporting oil to Sweden due to the oil crisis in Denmark. In the late 70s, the company began to construct and build robots which brought the revolution to the automation industries.

In the 1990s, there was a high demand in the Oil & Gas Industry which made Maskinfabrik focus on the construction of machining services entirely. The company has tremendously grown and has delivered more than 250 subsea projects.

Machining Services

CNC Turning

CNC Milling

Drilling CNC

From prototype machining to a more extensive series of parts

Which Services Does Bjorntoft Maskinfabrik Offer?

Apart from machining, Maskinfabrik Company offers additional services like Raw material purchase.

Manual and CNC machining

Inconel cladding (through sub-suppliers)

Surface treatment (through sub-suppliers)

NDT testing

Pressure testing up to 2.000 Bar

Comprehensive documentation

Advantages of Trading With Maskinfabrik

Maskinfabrik has more than 25years experience in the offshore Industry. Therefore, the company adheres to the rules and stringent requirements of the offshore Industry.

Bjorntoft Maskinfabrik has delivered high quality machined parts to oil and gas companies all over the world. The company provide both prototype development and large-scale production.

Its production has narrow tolerances and full traceability of the machined parts.

Maskinfabrik also carries out assembly of parts according to the customer’s specification.

The company is ISO certified (9001:2015). It also has Achilles Approval and has a strong focus on HSE.

Bjorntoft Maskinfabrik is a local company thus ensures rapid response to your requests. Due to their quick response, the company can troubleshoot onsite problems and also has a fast delivery of the spare parts.

Maskinfabrik has annual agreements for spare part deliveries. The company also develops and maintain spare part information which is readily available when needed for shorter terms. By providing delivery services, the company help the customers to avoid and reduce production time.

The company provides a detailed production and testing plan. The customers get notifications on the delivery schedule during the entire production period. The final inspection ensures that all dispatched products meet the customer’s specifications.

Which Companies Have Benefited From Maskinfabrik?

The Medical Industry has been one of the greatest beneficiaries of Maskinfabrik services. Since the 1990s, Maskinfabrik has participated in many maintenance projects for the pharmaceuticals. It has also directly or indirectly produced compliant pharmaceuticals equipment.

Bjorntoft Maskinfabrik has been providing technical needs within the Transport Industry. The company has manufactured quality spare parts for passenger cars, trucks, and mopeds. It also boasts of vast experience in aviation and marine industry.

Spare Part Production

Bjorntoft Maskinfabrik has a comprehensive and diverse machine park. The machine park is capable of manufacturing the spare part you need regardless of the material or size. These spare parts can be produced from one spare part to bulk of up to 3 tons.