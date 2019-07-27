LeadNetwork.com – The Easiest Way to Reduce Your Financial Traffic

The internet is also, without any doubt, the best informational transmission system in the world. Much of what you will find on there is on the side – think cat movies, Kardashians and cake recipes.

These are a few of the low-hanging fruit many publishers focus on: there is a guaranteed audience for this, in addition to a pervasive”if you build it, they will come” mentality. Some sites do, in fact, earn money this way.

That is not, however, the only sort of knowledge that counts. In this author’s view, there is a huge demand for personalized, relevant and dependable answers to questions comparatively few people ask.

This not only assists in improving your personal or corporate brand but can easily lead to direct revenue concerning a higher volume of sales leads – and even advertising fees.

How and Why Hosting Ads Can Be a Good Idea

Some veteran webmasters will tell you that putting ads on your site interferes with the user experience, reduces engagement and spoils conversion rates. To some extent, they’re right.

If, however, you consider your online offering concerning presenting the best advice you can, in the best way possible, the situation is way different.

To give one instance, I see ads all the time on engineering companies websites for products that are closely related to, but not quite the exact same thing, as their core business.

It makes me more likely, not less, to listen to what they have to say and click around a little. This type of thing builds trust: it shows that the publisher is intimately involved with and understands something about its subject matter.

The key here is context and relevance. If you are showing me welding gear while I’m already considering welding equipment, it won’t feel intrusive and may even be helpful. If you’re serving me an ad about Barbie dolls in the same situation, it’s mildly disturbing.

If you are in any financial niche, chances are that you specialize in only a few things. An insurance broker isn’t the same thing as a portfolio manager, who’s not a tax lawyer.

Yet all those have customers who will need an emergency loan sooner or later. The responsible thing to do would be to refer them to a specialized, respected firm, and you may as well automate this process when getting paid, too.

How LeadNetwork’s Service Works

Even with the best of intentions and prudent planning, many of us sometimes need an extremely flexible loan to see us through. This may be for as little as $100 or as much as several thousand dollars, with a repayment period ranging from weeks to months.

Conventional banks are simply not set up for this kind of thing, particularly if customers expect approval within a matter of hours. This has led to an explosion of financial startups specializing in payday and similar loans, each with various policies and interest rates.

Even for someone with some level of financial literacy, navigating this jungle and finding the best deal can be intimidating.

This is where LeadNetwork payday loan affiliate program, through partner websites like cashrequestonline.com and cashrequestasap.com, steps in. People that are reading up on financial topics, loans, in particular, are channeled to these through ads on third-party sites.

At this time, it takes them just minutes to find out which loans they may qualify for and where these may be found most cheaply. The partner websites, consequently, have a small commission from every referral.

The publisher website’s role in this comes down to attracting the right type of traffic and giving people good advice on how and why to take out a loan, and they do not have to do something.

Anyone with a suitable site and a desire for passive income would be well advised to look into this.

There is 1 thing you should be aware of, however: this can only be done within the U.S, excluding the states of New York, Arkansas, Vermont, West Virginia, Georgia, New Hampshire, Connecticut, and South Dakota.

A Clear, Fair Payment Pattern

In case you have previous experience with affiliate schemes having systems which are more prone to unannounced changes or just take too much time to comprehend, you’ll be glad to know that this particular program follows a back-to-basics approach when it comes to paying their affiliates.

Like with all affiliate networks, the basic idea is not complex: whenever a customer clicks on a link hosted on your own website, all three parties involved must benefit.

One of you makes a sale, another receives valuable assistance and one gets some money for hosting the ad (or making a personal referral if they’re qualified to do so).

Payments are made weekly – basically, almost as soon as a transaction is concluded, you’ll see a small bump on your checking account.

Also unlike with many types of affiliate programs, including those in the financial sector, each successful referral might be worth over $200 and is never less than $2. These numbers add up more quickly than you may think.

Their publisher interface can be designed to be transparent, full-featured and user-friendly. You will easily be able to see how much you are earning and how this relates to visitor behavior.

More importantly, it allows LeadNetwork to constantly optimize their approach, including providing advice and support for their affiliates on how they can earn much more, together. This is one reason LeadNetwork offers a superior EPC (Earnings Per Click) ratio.

Corporate Responsibility

By now, you are hopefully interested in making a little extra money through promoting payday loans on somebody else’s behalf. If you write about financial issues, you’ll also know that the unconventional loan sector may be viewed with suspicion, with aggressive marketing often being the cause.

Following another approach is part of the reason for LeadNetwork’s remarkable growth in such a short time period. All their partner companies are based in the United States, so they have to obey the letter and spirit of all applicable laws, including those regarding honesty in financial advertising. This being true, they anticipate a similar degree of ethics from their affiliate partners.

To state it as simply as possible, if you publish questionable money-saving tips (or your URL is really “scams-R-us.com”, whatever), you won’t be regarded as an affiliate. If, however, you offer reliable financial or investment advice to the public, this affiliate program will be delighted to work with you.

Some sites regularly earn over 10K a month by simply renting out a small part of screen space. Only just a little time and money are required to get started, so, by all means, spend 10 minutes reviewing their terms and practices.