Connect with us

Learning

Khon Kaen Zoo Serves Up Frozen Dinners to Keep Animals Cool
Advertisement

Learning

Education Ministry Tests TV Learning and Online Learning Systems

Learning

What Is Search Engine Optimization, And Why Should You Bother with It?

Learning

Accessibility to India Songs and Music in The Present Era

Learning

7 Rookie Mistakes to Avoid in Trade Show Marketing

Learning

Will Online Classes Deny Education to Thailand's Impoverished Children

Learning

Will Online Tuition and Online Learning Be the Post Covid-19 Norm?

Learning News

Thailand's New Schools Term to Open in July with Classes Online

Learning

Top 6 Reasons to Choose a Film Location in Thailand

Learning

Importance of Social Media Marketing to a Business

Learning

Khon Kaen Zoo Serves Up Frozen Dinners to Keep Animals Cool

Published

2 mins ago

on

Khon Kaen Zoo Serves Up Frozen Dinners to Keep Animals Cool

Officials at the Khon Kaen Zoo are serving up frozen foods to the animals cool as temperatures soar as high as 43 degrees. The Khon Kaen Zoo has found a variety of ways to keep the animals cool and free from stress.

Zookeepers have made popsicles from different fruits and placed them in bamboo containers for bears. While freezing blood cubes for lions and tigers. Above all in an attempt to keep them cool amid soaring temperatures.

The chilled treats are passed to the animals by rope to keep them active and also to lure them towards sprinklers. The sprinklers were installed to cool the zoo animals further.

The Director of Khon Kaen Zoo, Thanachen Khensing, said the feeding of the animals has had to change to account for the heat. Some now have their meat frozen before meal times.

Herbivores at the zoo are treated to fruit popsicles. While otters are given chilled mackerel and extra time in the water.

KhonKaen Zoo was established by the Ministry of natural resources and the environment. The Zoo is located on 3338 acres of landscaped area in the wildlife park.

The animal exhibits, divided into different parts, such as elephants; deer; barking deer; sambar deer; numerous White Lion; white tiger; orangutan; tigers; camel and white rhinoceros.

The zoo’s new addition ‘baby dwarf hippopotamus’; ‘Tung Saen Kwang’ that lets tourist take a selfie with deer. There is a ‘Water Park’ on the hill with whirl pool and also a 15-metre slider tower.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement