Increase Brand Presence Through Brand Updates

Increasing your brand presence on the internet is key to improving your link building results. The digital assets of your brand attract clicks to them when your brand content is promoted and picked up by the users when they flip through various topics using relevant and contextual keywords. The end result will be highly rewarding for your link building process with a high ROI.

Knowing Brand Updates & Posts

Creating internet brand presence means putting SEO Services of your brand on the internet such as URLs, anchor texts, video links, short URLs, social media profile links, logos, product images, blog links, case studies, articles, downloadable assets, link texts, clickable content titles, product categories, product names, external and internal links, resources, E-Commerce product links, shareable content links, etc.

Importance of Creating Brand Presence Online

Fewer digital identities of your brand online get you only limited exposure and thus attract only fewer clicks. On the other hand, increased brand presence makes your brand more visible and increases your brand image online. More brand visibility and trust naturally result in more clicks and more product buys.

Types of Brand Updates

You can do brand updates in the following ways:

Brand announcements

Product announcements

Company news announcements

New product introductions

Technology updates

New plans and schemes announcements

Trade announcements and news

Company events and activities

New product package design releases

New product variants and models

Business expansion plans

New offers and discounts

New business tie-ups and joint ventures

Cross promotional activities

CSR activities and plans

Relevance of Brand Updates for Link Building

First and foremost, posting your brand updates and news frequently, continuously, and regularly lets Google and various search engines capture your news feeds and make their algorithm understand that your business is active, live, and kicking to offer the latest information, answers, and solutions in your industry, business sector, niche, and category for your customers and product searchers. As a result, these search engines put your web pages on top of their search engine results and give good traffic for your website.

Platforms for Promoting Brand Updates

You can use all the relevant platforms that your products or niche can be identified with by your target audience. You can submit or publish your brand news and updates on your website, social media, PR and news websites, trade and industry websites, research journals and publications, guest blogging sites, city portals, business directories and classifieds, mobile apps, product review websites, discussion forums and story websites, brand updates websites, etc.

These platforms in a combined effect will expose your brand updates to your target audience for the relevant keywords and topics and make those audiences to interact with your brand identities and thus contribute immensely to your link building activities and efforts by making these audiences visit your webpages for further information gathering and interactions.

Conclusion

Visible brands perform better and outsmart the competition. So, publish more brand updates and make your online brand assets more clickable and thus achieve your link building objectives in the short run as well as the long run.