How To Write a Successful Email Campaign to Promote Your Product

Writing an email campaign is one of the best ways to promote your products. However, over 269 billion emails are sent each day, so your email campaign will have to be unique to stand out. But how can you create a unique email campaign, you ask? What if we told you we could teach you how to write an effective email marketing content?

If you are interested in a detailed step-by-step email campaign guide for promoting your products, keep reading this article.

What is an Email Marketing Campaign?

If you have never sent out an email marketing campaign, or have only been vaguely aware of email marketing campaigns, no worries. Email marketing campaigns are simply emails sent from a business email to its mailing list to push receivers to take a specific action.

The action could be to engage with brand content, buy products, create brand awareness, etc.

Guide To Writing an Effective Promotional Email Campaign

1)Know yYour Target Audience

Before you begin creating your email marketing campaign, you need to know who your audience is and what they react to.

Even if this is your very first email marketing campaign, you can create an audience persona. To effectively build a target audience persona, ask yourself these questions:

Who is our ideal audience?

What qualities do these customers have?

How can these people benefit from our product?

What unique selling point does our products have over our competitors that will appeal to these customers? Etc.

You should also gather whatever data you have on your active customers from platforms like Google Analytics or Facebook Insights. This data will help you identify the demographics, location, and interests, etc. of your current customers, which will, in turn, help you craft the perfect email campaign targeted towards them.

2) Create an Engaging Subject Line

The subject line of your email is one of the first things people see when they receive your email. It will dictate whether they go ahead and open your email or leave it unopened.

This means that you should place a great deal of attention in creating the perfect subject line for your email campaign.

Some key points to take into consideration when creating your subject line are:

Instead of generalizing the subject line, try personalizing it with recipients’ names. By doing this, you grab your audience’s attention.

Bring your brand personality to life with your subject line. If your brand is known for witty comments or funny comments, infuse that into your subject line.

Let recipients know what to expect when they open your email.

Stay away from spam trigger words in your subject line

Use emotional and powerful words in your subject line to grab audience attention.

3)Write The Copy

Another step in this promotional email template is to create a high converting email campaign copy. If you are someone who has a hard time in this area, here are some points that could help:

Create a hook at the start of the body copy. The intention is to get your audience to keep on reading.

Avoid sounding too sal

Just as you personalized the subject, use personalization for the body as well. Many Brands have seen positive results when they customize their email campaign body based on consumer needs.

Whether you are creating an educational body copy or an entertaining copy, ensure that your content is valuable to your audience.

Write your text like you are telling a story. Storytelling has an array of benefits in marketing.

Make use of surveys, polls, videos, and even GIFs. These keep users engaged.

Suffice it to say; you don’t have to use all these points when creating your email campaign. Just pick a couple of them and use them as you see fit.

Also, ensure that your body copy isn’t too long and has a beginning, a middle, and an end.

4)Email Marketing Campaign design is important

We talked a lot about content, and while your marketing copy is essential, your email marketing design is as well.

If your promotional email campaign looks terrible, it can turn consumers off, and also create a bad brand image for your business.

So, when creating your email newsletter, make sure you:

Make your newsletter responsive. A large number of your audience will likely access your email via mobile, so this is essential.

Use more text than images. Many people disable images on newsletters because of the data it consumes. By using more text than pictures, you ensure people can still understand your campaign if their images are disabled.

Use alt tags to describe whatever images you use. Although people disable their pictures, if you have a catchy description for your image, it can cause your audience to enable it just to know what the picture is.

5)Don’t forget your CTA

Call-to-action is an essential feature of every marketing communication. It is one of the high converting features that marketers use, and you should incorporate this into your promotional email campaign.

You can add a CTA once or twice in your email campaign, but make sure that they;

Speak directly to your audience.

Make use of approachable action verbs.

Create a sense of urgency within your audience.

Are clear and to the point.

Stand out from the body copy.

Offer something enticing to your audience.

6) Set a deadline

Next, set a deadline in your email campaign. The reason our email guides have this option is that it is a psychological trigger for most people.

Setting a deadline in whatever your promotional marketing campaign is offering plays on people’s fear of missing out. This is a real thing as statistics show that up to 69% of millennials experience fear of missing out. Also, up to 60% of millennials will make reactive purchases simply because of this fear.

7) Be aware of spam filters, and deal with them

Wouldn’t it be a bummer if, after all the work you’ve done in your promotional email campaign, it gets flagged as spam by your consumer’s email service provider?

Avoid this from happening by carrying out some of these steps:

Make sure your email is not blacklisted.

Use an email service provider you can rely on.

Make sure your sender’s name is easy to recognize.

Carry out a test before sending it by sending the email to yourself first. This will show you if you receive it in your email box or it lands in spam.

Make it easy for your audience to unsubscribe from your newsletter.

These are just a few steps you can follow to ensure you achieve your goal from the effort you put into obeying this sales promotional email sample.

8) Track, test, and measure outcome

It is one thing to follow this promotional email template when creating your email campaign, but it will surely be a waste if you don’t track, test, and measure the outcome of your campaign.

Tracking and measuring your email campaign outcomes is extremely important as it helps you find out what worked and what didn’t. You can use data like this in your next email campaign, and to better understand your audience.

Testing, on the other hand, will help you know if your campaign was delivered as you intended. You can test your campaign by sending it to your friends, family, and even yourself before sending it out to your mailing list. You can also use A/B testing to measure the performance of different campaign structures.

That covered, here are some ways you can track and measure your promotional campaign:

Use email newsletter softwares like MailChimp, which gives you insights and data like open rate, click rate, etc.

Use a link tracker to monitor performance.

Summing-up

As a brand, you must stay on top of your email marketing campaign. Reason being that an effective email marketing campaign can help you;

Improve your ROI, as email marketing is known as the highest ROI communication channel.

In brand awareness, even if your audience doesn’t react to your campaign right away, they are aware of your existence and can patronize or refer others to your product.

Understand your audience more, which can help you provide products they like and create a strong community around your brand.

You can transform your email marketing campaign for the better if you can follow this promotional email template properly. Plan your email marketing campaign properly and optimize it to improve your conversion rate.

By Tiffany Porter

Tiffany Porter has been working as a Chief Writerat Online Writers Rating reviewing variety of writing services websites. She is a professional writing expert on such topics as digital marketing, blogging, design. She also likes traveling and speaks German and French.