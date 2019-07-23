How to Write a Letter of Permission to be Absent from Work

Unless it’s a matter of life and death, a letter of permission to be absent from work should be acquired prior to the day one intends to be off. It sends a very good message to your supervisor that you are professional.

It is always good to be in the right books with the seniors at work; you never know when the stars cross for you.

It’s advisable to be honest when quoting the number of days you are requesting in the letter.

This gives you peace of mind and allows your team back at the office to pre-plan and have everything under control till your scheduled date.

For instance, a letter of permission to be absent from work for a day should be written for a day’s leave and not ask for a few hours (say morning session) then you end up staying off work the whole day.

Read on and get a few tips on how to draft your letter seeking permission to be off work for a specified period.

Important Points to Note Before Drafting a Letter Seeking Permission to Be Absent From Work

Everyone likes to be in the picture. It’s easier to get a yes when the boss already knows than to surprise him/her with a letter one early morning.

If possible, get a one-on-one session with your boss and explain yourself. You can deliberate on the best days with them. Having played a part in this decision, you will definitely get a yes.

Be honest

Although some things are too personal to share, try to get your boss to be on the same page with you by explaining the necessity to your level best.

This way they can empathize with you and give you the break you require.

