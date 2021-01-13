How to Tell When Your Marketing Company Isn’t Working Hard For You

We’re all told not to be impatient when waiting for a marketing company to deliver results and that’s a good ethos to use, as Rome wasn’t built in a day. However, there are both good and not-so-good firms out there in the industry, so how do you know when you’re being taken for a ride?

You want to be able to trust that the company you’re working with and know that they’re fully committed to your success. Here we look at a few of the signs you need to keep your eye out for, so that you know you’re spending your marketing dollars in the right place.

A Good Marketing Company Will Improve Your Website

The first thing you need to ask yourself is – “has our website experience improved?”. Any online marketing professional worth their salt will know that focusing effort on improving your website experience for the user is one of the most important things to get right.

If you’re a few months into your plan and your website content, style and ease of navigation hasn’t improved, this should be a big warning sign. Coupled with a lack of traffic and sales, you have to start wondering what it is they’re doing with your time and your money.

How Transparent Are They About What They’re Doing?

A marketing company that’s good at what it does will invariably be very open about how they’re going to make things better for you. However, if you find that the people at the company you’re using are guarded about their strategy, it’s a sign that they may not be approaching things in the usual way.

Disreputable companies will often try and blind you with science and show you screenshots of the success you’re having without any context. Again, a sign that things aren’t as they seem.

How Does Your Marketing Company Present Itself Online?

If you’re unsure about how your current agency is working out for you, you should take a look at how they present themselves online. Do they look professional or do they have a horrible, clunky website that seems more like clickbait than the site of professional marketers?

Social media is another good place to look as a good marketing company will have an active profile and be providing their readers with lots of useful content. If what you find is not good, this should tell you much of what you want to know.

Don’t Wait Around For Results That Never Come

It’s understandable to be hesitant about jumping ship from your current marketing company, as it can often feel that success is just around the corner. However, you should always keep in mind that when you begin working with the right one, you’re likely to know it in your gut. Looking out for productivity and practising what they preach are always good places to keep a close watch on.

If you are on the lookout for a company that you trust to always be working hard for you in a transparent way, you should take a look at Eventige Media Group. They’re known for keeping their clients in the loop, have a great reputation.

Just remember that your marketing partner works for you and it doesn’t pay to keep faith in something that’s not working for too long. That’s all from us for now. Thanks for reading.