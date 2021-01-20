How to Increase Your Website Sales 20% by Using Live Chat

While experts suggest that every company’s website should contain as much information as possible, it’s quite impossible to feature everything. This is where customer service comes in. Prospects prefer to be able to find out everything they need before purchasing from a business. With information at the click of a mouse, it is easy for potential customers to compare products, bouncing from site to site.

Nancy Paleka of the American Marketing Association notes that companies utilizing live chat realize generally receive an average increase of 20% in sales.

Many companies have jumped on the Live Chat trend and have noticed significant increases in the duration of time spent on their site, and ultimately more sales conversions.

This trend is seen in both product-based businesses as well as in the service industry. For example, most attorneys opt to have a third party operate the live chats. Additionally, more healthcare websites are incorporating this feature as well.

Here is an overview of some of the best Live Chat software platforms available.

1. Ngage



Ngage works in over 8,000 business websites in an array of industries. The live chat platform has highly trained operators that turn visitors into paying clients by providing customized support services.

By capturing and forwarding crucial information to the support team, the operators can make the sales process more efficient. Ultimately, your conversions increase at a low cost.

The ability to respond to several queries at a time is unmatched.

Ngage greets every visitor that comes to your website. After collecting information on their specific problem or situation, the platform connects the client to the lawyer for further assistance. The platform has a flat fee of $30 and charges $20 per lead.

You can see a live sample of the Ngage chat platform.

2. Tawk.To



Tawk.To is free software that allows lawyers to chat with their clients from their websites. It’s easy to add to the website if you have WordPress. It’s a messaging and live chat application that focuses on linking businesses with their customers.

This modern and intuitive application bridges the communication gap. Tawk. To believe that you should never have to pay to talk to your customers, and that’s why the platform is free.

3. Zendesk

Zendesk is a well-known and legitimate customer support program with reliable security applications. It’s a customer support bridge that helps lawyers to track and solve various clients’ problems. Besides being a help desk, it allows lawyers to nurture relationships with their clients with personalized and interactive support systems.

Zendesk is one of the most popular live chat platforms since its user-friendly. The platform is highly optimized to load fast and handle thousands of requests at a time.

Also, its services are affordable to suit the needs of large and small businesses.

Zendesk provides two payment plans; Professional priced at $89 and Enterprise at $149 per month/agent.

4. ApexChat

ApexChat is an innovative live chat platform that has been serving law firms since 2008. With hundreds of industry-trained live chat agents, the platform focuses solely on boosting conversions.

ApexChat provides standard 24/7 coverage and enables lawyers to respond to their clients’ queries immediately. It has a flexible payment plan based on performance rather than fixed rates.

The platform prides itself in innovation through:

Optimization for mobile devices

Facebook Messenger integration

SMS-to-Chat solutions

5. LiveChat

LiveChat is the market leader since it’s user-friendly and easy to install. It comes with a free LiveChat plugin that suits WordPress users. Clients can fill survey forms and upload them to the platform. LiveChat allows customers to send support tickets during the off hours and an opportunity to talk to an agent.

Customers prefer LiveChat because it:

Optimizes conversions

Reduces service costs and boost efficiency

Prevents abandonment

Increases customer satisfaction

6. ChatBot

Chatbots are a bit different from live chat plugins. Same concept, but differs in how they work. Unlike a live chat that’s controlled by a human, chatbots are programmed to respond in a certain way.

As an expert in your legal field, you know the common questions that your clients ask. This is like turning the FAQ section of your website into a responding bot. When programming a chatbot, you can set up keywords and FAQs then give answers that are as accurate as possible.

If a prospect starts the chat, they will type in a query. On the backend, the bot will search for keywords then generate a possible answer for the query. Your setup will determine how accurate the answers will be. Therefore, it’s essential to have an experienced attorney provide insight during the making of this software.

Unfortunately, chatbots can’t be 100% helpful. Therefore, if you’re developing your own chatbot, it’s advisable to bring the live chat option when a customer isn’t satisfied with what the bot offered.

ChatBot is popular because it:

Personalizes your brand

Collects customer data

Automates your service

Reduces dependence on autoresponders

The bright side is that chatbots can be added to your law firm’s Facebook page as well. Some popular chatbots include Quriobot, where you can customize the bot to respond accordingly. The software has a free and business plan, where the latter costs about $120 per month for unlimited chats.

Another good chatbot software is Yekaliva, which is suitable for scaling customer support and tracking sales. It costs only $20 per month. Some of its best features include geo targeting and tracking the number of website visitors.

7. Sendinblue

Sendinblue is a one-stop-shop marketing and sales platform that features SMS marketing, Email Marketing, Chat, and CRM. It also comes with Landing Pages and Marketing Automation systems. Since the menus are easy to navigate, their user experience is noteworthy.

Sendinblue has a drag and drop email editor that enables law firms to send a list of queries at the touch of a button. The platform is becoming popular because it:

Encourage customers to return

Improve interaction with the support team

Offer instant responses

Allow a customer to wait for a problem to be solved

8. LiveAgent

Liveagent is popular help desk software that features several suites like LiveChat, email ticketing, and time tracking. It integrates seamlessly with WordPress and CRMs. LiveAgent is a popular help desk platform designed to help businesses tackle support requests and customer inquiries through several channels.

The platform has lots of features, including live chat and ticket management. It offers critical tools such as hybrid ticket steam, universal inbox, automated ticket distribution, and proactive chat invitations.

LiveAgent has an offline support portal service that provides essential feedback to various queries. It has a limited free plan and a paid plan at $15 per month per agent.

9. Chaport

Chaport is a free live chat software that’s compatible with WordPress. The platform offers unlimited chats and unlimited operators. It’s also compatible with mobile devices, third party integrations, and multilingual chat widgets.

It also features paid plans that enable visitor notes, typing insights, and file sending. It has a pro plan that starts from $9.80 per agent per month.

10. Intercom

Intercom is one of the best conversational platforms. It displays a list of law firms using the platform that makes it easy to communicate with them. With this platform, it’s easy to send targeted content and behavior-driven messages.

Its flexibility allows you to capture leads, boost conversions, and engage users. Besides live chat support, it serves as a lead generation tool and user engagement software.

Intercom integrates with CRM software, Google Analytics, and email marketing services. The platform has an introductory fee of $87 / month as well as other charges based on usage.

11. Olark

Olark is a live chat platform that suits all online businesses. It’s relatively easy to use once you copy and paste it to a WordPress site. Besides being compatible with Zendesk, Highrise, and Salesforce, it has a free live chat plugin that’s relatively easy to set up.

You can connect to any Android mobile device and chat with clients on the go. Olark has an affordable payment plan that starts from $17 per agent each month. In addition to the 2-week free live chat trial, it offers a 12 per cent discount annually or a 29 per cent discount for every two-year billing.

12. Freshchat

Freshchat uses artificial Intelligence to provide excellent chat support services. It offers live profiles and customizable bots that enable you to engage in real-time chats with various clients.

It’s relatively easy to connect this platform with Zendesk if you use canned responses and smart plugs. The paid plan starts from $15 per user per month.

13. LivePerson

Liveperson is a conversational cloud platform that provides AI-powered chatbots to many Fortune 500 companies. It provides customer support and drives sales through personalized chats. The platform also optimizes customer conversions and enables users to interact with various brands easily.

The platform targets businesses of all sizes with live chat services, SMS, WhatsApp, and Facebook messenger. Law firms have to request pricing information.

14. Smartsup

Smartsupp is one of the low-cost live chat support programs that enable you to record and track user sessions. This feature allows your support team to see how law firms are using your website and the challenges that they are facing.

It allows you to address the issues that prevent law firms from seeking your services.

Since it’s compatible with Google Analytics, it helps you to track your performance. It also works with Shopify and WordPress. Smartsup has a free plan and a paid platform that starts from $8 per month per agent.