How to Find the Investors for Your Outsourcing Company?

Many outsourcing firms that plan to launch a new product or develop their business need external funding. The reasons can be various. For instance, you may need to develop new software products, expand market reach, upgrade communication technology, train staff in emerging financial technologies, expand the client base, etc.

The bad news is that most of the businesses fail to gain external funding. To be in the minority and get the help you need, read our article to get some tips on how to find investment for a startup outsourcing company.

Where to find investors for a startup outsourcing company?

There are two main sources — online and offline platforms where businesses contact funders.

Online platforms. They offer a digital space where outsourcing startups and established companies can find startup investors globally. These platforms typically provide profiles for both companies and investors, facilitating networking and investment opportunities.

Pros:

Wide reach. You have wide access to a global network of investors.

Convenience. It's easy to connect with multiple investors from different locations.

Variety. Multiple platforms cater to different types of investors, from angel investors to venture capitalists.

Cons:

High competition. High visibility means competing with other businesses for attention.

Less personal. Initial interactions are often less personal compared to face-to-face meetings.

Complicated verification. Ensuring the credibility of investors can be challenging.

Offline platforms. Offline platforms include traditional networking events, industry conferences, pitch competitions, and startup incubators. These venues provide more personal interaction and direct engagement with potential investors.

Pros:

Personal interaction. Face-to-face meetings can build stronger relationships.

Immediate feedback. Direct conversations can provide instant feedback and insights.

Networking. You have opportunities to meet multiple investors and industry professionals in one place.

Cons:

Limited reach. Physical presence limits the number of potential investors you can connect with.

Time-consuming. Attending events and traveling can be time-intensive.

Costly. Participation in events and conferences can be expensive.

It’s up to you what way to choose, but it’s more effective to find investors for a startup both online and offline. Moreover, it will be more fruitful if you contact those you want to talk to offline by sending them requests via email or special websites first. There is no guarantee that all of your potential investors will read your message and express interest in it in advance. However, some of them will briefly know who you are and what your idea is about — a good base for future discussion.

Two types of self-presentation

When it comes to self-presentation, your approach should vary depending on the context.

A short pitch, known as an elevator pitch, is a 30-to-60-second monologue that is needed to convey the essence of your business, the problem it solves, and why it’s unique. Elevator pitches are used in offline meetings or online (via text emails, for instance) to hook the investor and invite them for a further discussion.

You need a more detailed pitch for investor meetings where you are given a word at a conference. A thorough description of your company strategy, a market study, financial forecasts, and an explanation of how the money will be used should all be included.

Emphasize the experience, potential, and traction of your team. Also, make your pitch unique to your audience by taking into account the individual needs and interests of each investor.

What questions do investors usually ask outsourcing company owners?

Investors can ask literally any question, from the way your business is functioning to personal questions, to know what you’re about. It’s hard to prepare for all of the questions — just rehearse the most obvious ones that come to mind and be sincere in your answers. Here is a list of questions you can face as an outsourcing company:

What’s your unique selling proposition for the startup outsourcing company?

How do you oversee and work with the current systems and procedures of your clients?

Could you give any instances of your effective cross-border project management?

What methods do you employ to ensure that the same level of service is provided in various geographical areas?

How do you handle communication and relationships with clients?

What backup measures are in place in case your service delivery is interrupted?

Common mistakes to avoid when finding investors for a startup outsourcing company

Failing to understand the investor’s perspective and priorities. Research potential investors thoroughly to understand their investment criteria and portfolio. No preparation. Failing to build a strong network can limit your access to potential investors. Try to be noticed in investor circles and partner with accelerators to gain a trustworthy name. This will boost your chances of getting funding. Overestimating your market size or underestimating your competition. Be realistic and transparent about your market potential and competitive landscape. Financial mismanagement or lack of clear financial planning. Ensure you have a detailed financial plan that demonstrates a clear path to profitability. A weak value proposition or unclear business model. Clearly articulate what sets your outsourcing company apart and how it creates value for clients. Poor presentation skills or an unprepared pitch. Practice extensively and seek feedback to refine your presentation. Giving up after several rejections. Learn from rejections and improve your approach — maybe you made some mistakes or just met the wrong people.

Persistence is key, and every rejection leads to a successful partnership. With this idea in mind, find investors for your startup and elevate your outsourcing business!

