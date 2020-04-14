How to Conquer Complications With Dental Implants

Dental implants are a life-changing solution for people who have lost their teeth, either prematurely or due to old age. While dentures and bridges are good solutions to missing teeth, dental implants patients offer permanent solutions and are far more advantageous. Although this dental surgical treatment is highly successful, there is still a slight chance for complications.

Fortunately, there is no need to worry since complications are rare and can be easily resolved.

Dental Implants Infection or Poor Healing

Dental implants involve a surgical procedure. Although the dentist uses sterile surgical techniques and precautions, the risk of infection is relatively low.

Your family dentist in Etobicoke will prescribe antibiotics to fight off harmful bacteria and prevent infection. Adhere to the aftercare tips and take all the prescribed antibiotics. Additionally, brushing, flossing, and practices good oral health hygiene keeps your mouth clean and ward off bacteria.

Micromovement of the Dental Implant

Dental implants should remain immobile for a certain period to allow the implant to integrate into your mouth. It takes about 17 weeks for the bone to remodel itself to successfully take hold of the implant. Micromovement can be extremely painful and can increase the risk of implant failure.

To prevent it from happening, make sure to follow all the instructions provided by your dental health professional, especially avoiding the foods that could interfere with the healing process.

Lack of Bone

There should be enough bone to grow around the implant to ensure a successful treatment. In case of a bone deficiency, the dentist will take measures to help promote bone growth to hold the implant by grafting or manipulating the site of bone loss.

Medical Condition Affecting the Healing Process

Any person who has suffered tooth loss is a potential candidate for a dental implant. However, certain medical conditions can prevent a person from getting the procedure. That is why it is important to undergo a proper medical evaluation before starting the treatment. Among the conditions that affect the body’s natural healing process include diabetes, cancer, uncontrolled gum disease, alcoholism, and smoking.

The dentist will recommend a set of guidelines to help you heal completely. Also, make sure to discuss your current medications and the ones you are allergic to.

Poor Surgical Procedure

Unsuccessful dental implant procedures may result in swelling, pain, infection and potential implant failure. Before getting a dental implant, make sure to find a reputable, skilled dental surgeon who has in-depth knowledge with the osseointegration process and various surgical procedure to ensure that the dental implant procedure is performed properly and safely to prevent the risk of infection.

While finding trusted Denture Clinic in London Ontariowhom you can feel comfortable with is essential, the success of the dental implant procedure also depends on the cooperation of the patient. Make sure to work together with your dentist and you will be rest assured to minimize any potential risk. Before you know it, you will be back wearing that beautiful smile and ready to take a big bite of life.