How to Choose the Best Conveyor Belts for Food Processing

The only thing that compares to indulging in your favorite foods—from bread and pizza to chips and candies—is having the ability to share them with others. One of the most well-known sectors using conveyor belts is food processing.

But, businesses must know which kind of belt is ideal for their operation in order to produce a variety of food items, components, or ingredients.

This blog post will go over the different types of food conveyor belts and the things you need to think about when choosing conveyor belts for the food sector.

How The Food Industry Should Select A Conveyor Belt

Knowing which factors are more important than others is the first step toward selecting the best wire conveyor belt for the food sector. Price and design are important, of course, but other factors need to be considered as well. Here are some of the most common questions that businesses in the food processing sector might have, along with the features that a good food conveyor belt needs to have.

Long-term dependability is essential when selecting a conveyor belt, particularly in the food processing sector. The functioning of your business may suffer if your food conveyor belt breaks or malfunctions, costing you money and effort.

Food-grade conveyor belts should operate without a hitch after installation. Poorly constructed belts can lead to a number of problems, which can cost workers time while they solve the issue.

Your belt must be properly engineered, constructed, and manufactured to satisfy the unique requirements of your process. By doing this, production will increase, and downtime will decrease without sacrificing the quality of the food.

Appropriate Monitoring

An excessively swaying belt can have a variety of detrimental effects on the performance of your oven, perhaps even leading to a complete system malfunction and shutdown.

The rollers and frame must be square and level while installing a conveyor belt. The belt itself must also be made correctly; it must be square, mesh-free, and have very little run-out.

One major benefit of using belts is that you won’t have to worry as much about the belt itself because our team has higher quality standards than others. This is particularly true for systems like cleat or pinroll, which demand more accuracy.

Uses

There are specific uses for conveyor belts used in food processing that certain businesses need or wish to incorporate into their operations. These can include everything from the cutting to the cooking of meals.

For instance, formed food is transported to the oven or fryer using sheeter belts. Since the baking oven needs heat, rubber or plastic cannot be used. After that, the meal will be transferred to yet another belt for cooling.

Conveyor belts made of metal are usually seen in hot environments where rubber or plastic belts would break. Metal conveyor belts for foods like potato chips and other fried snacks must be able to endure the range of oils and frying temperatures.

Some businesses have very specific standards for the appearance of these logos. Because Wire Mesh Conveyor has been used by food manufacturers all around the world, our staff can customize these applications to meet the specific demands of each business.

Types of Conveyor Belts Used in Food Processing

Contrary to industrial belts with high temperatures, food conveyor belts ought to be grouped based on kind rather than temperature. Selecting the right belt type is essential to ensuring the proper functioning of your business.

Conveyor belts used in food processing can be classified as friction-driven, sprocket-and-pin roll-driven, or chain-driven. To find out how these types vary, keep reading.

1. Belt Driven by Friction

One of the most widely used kinds of conveyor belts in the food processing industry is the friction drive belt. By tensioning the belt around two or more pulleys, the belt can rotate.

2. Belt Driven by Pin and Sprocket

For lightweight applications, belts driven by sprockets and pins are ideal when the temperature is below 190°F.

With a smaller diameter sprocket that has teeth to avoid slippage, this conveyor belt’s feature for the food sector is one of its biggest advantages. Additionally, this creates a strong incentive for superior tracking.

3. Belt Driven by Chain

The chain-driven conveyor belt is another well-liked style used in the food business. These are turned by means of shaft-mounted sprockets. Chain-driven belts, like bicycle chains, are made of the best.

