How to Adjust Your Small Business During a Crisis Like Covid-19

Everyone in the world has been impacted in some way by the Covid-19 Coronavirus pandemic. The advent of Covid-19 created a worldwide economic shutdown that’s resulted in many challenges for small businesses. Lots of small companies are still trying to navigate the seriousness of this pandemic and understand the long-term consequences. How will your business survive these difficult times?

In many situations, setbacks can lead to breakthroughs. For instance, if you think back to the SARS scare in 2003, you’ll remember this event moved e-commerce forward, particularly in China. Many international companies adapted to the SARS predicament and came out much stronger. Today, some of these organizations are still the largest e-commerce companies in Asia. Perhaps there are unique ways to adapt your business during the Corona crisis which will lead to even more growth down the line.

To get your small business into a better position, here are some ideas as to changes that can be made during this economic crunch.

#1 – Invest in Public Liability and Other Business Insurance

This could be the easiest and most often overlooked action to take when you want to keep your business on stable ground. Investing in high quality business insurance is the perfect way to protect your company’s long-term future. In fact, purchasing a public liability insurance plan may be where you want to start. A public liability policy will protect you, your employees, and your painting business.

This type of insurance will help your company from absorbing financial damages and legal fees associated with negligence, including property damages and personal injuries.

If you already have a public liability policy, it may be time to do some comparison shopping to make sure you’re paying the best price for the best coverage. Check out BizCover to compare multiple Australian insurers all at once with online quotes and policies sent straight to your inbox.

#2 – Transition Away from Brick and Mortar

If your business has traditionally relied on a physical location and on-site employees, then you’ll have to adjust to the digital age. You’ve probably noticed that many small businesses have switched up things so they can offer products and services remotely. Now it’s very easy to move your business to an online platform through e-commerce channels.

For instance, there are a few companies that have proactively made big adjustments to meet the shift in customer needs. Poked, an Australian restaurant that sells Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls, lost a lot of its diners because of the shutdown. To adjust to these new conditions, Poked focused on developing a digital store where they could sell take-and-eat meals at a discounted rate. The restaurant quickly began to see the benefit of this economic shift through high value sales and lower operational costs.

Fitness centres and gyms are also increasing their digital content. They must move their fitness focus to an online arena by creating online workouts or online coaching sessions via Zoom or Facebook Live. By doing this, fitness centres have been to keep members happy and engaged.

#3 – Switch Up Your Pricing Model

All businesses, big and small, are fighting to make money these days. Now the fight to stay in business is more intense than ever before. Seeking imaginative ways to increase cash flow is critical for your business during this hectic period as well.

One option is to book more revenue by offering a discounted price for a long-term subscription to a service. One example of this is AirAsia launching the Unlimited Pass which allows endless travel across specific nations over the course of one year. The price is only $190 AUD. This deal for unlimited air travel is so good that it’s bound to generate ticket sales even though most people aren’t traveling or buying airline tickets right now. Yet dedicated travelers will still buy the AirAsia pass which helps the company increase cash flow. Plus, customers will be interested in buying more tickets from AirAsia when borders open because they’ll remember the COVID-9 discount the airline sold.

If your business is offline with not a lot of options for sales, think of unique ways to keep your name in front of customers and offer special pricing that will result in short-term cash flow. The extra effort you make today can keep customers loyal throughout the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Even if you have a service-oriented business, like a hair salon or restaurant, that makes it hard to offer services right now, there are certainly ways you can develop unique pricing options that will unlock short-term cash during COVID-19 recovery.

#4 – Tap into Online Marketplace and Communities, Meet More Customers

In recent years, the number of online marketplaces has grown significantly out of convenience. Customers are busy and they appreciate getting to know a small business online. Participation in online marketplaces can be a great way to juice up your client database during these difficult times. By meeting new clients through online communities, you can generate greater awareness and access to a broader client base.

There are plenty of food and beverage platforms that access online marketplaces like Deliveroo and UberEATS. Even though the profit margin may be a little lower for orders placed through these delivery service apps, the benefit is a potentially larger volume of sales that can be generated rather quickly.

Physical retailers have done the same since they aren’t getting in-store traffic. Retailers have put their inventory in an eBay or Amazon storefront. This effort immediately makes their products available to clients around the world.

Facebook communities are another powerful way to communicate with your target audience. For instance, a music store can identify musician communities on Facebook that will allow them to join and then sell directly to their customer base.

Every business will face different situations, and that’s why there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to working through this global pandemic. You’ll have to review our suggestions and consider how your business can transition into some of these options. To make sure COVID-19 doesn’t put your small business on life support, you’ll need to adapt your operations and switch up your goals in a variety of ways.