How Storytelling Patterns Change the Genre of The Novel Your Writing

Storytelling empowers the writer to capture the reader’s mind and thoughts through images and words. But, storytelling has evolved with all the technological and diverse advancements in contemporary society. Currently, it handles complex situations, assorted groups, and transforming circumstances.

It is difficult to define genres but can be assessed through the structure of the story, which includes the introduction, discussion, analysis, results, methods, and conclusion. Genres are not rigid patterns of a story; instead, they are a strong way of writing stories that help people to associate and interact effectively.

Since relationships and human situations always change over time, genres respond to these typical changes and adjust their patterns accordingly to give a meaningful structure to the story.

Features of Genres of a Novel:

Genres offer flexible storytelling structures that reflect the different situations of people. They depict the scenarios happening in the real world, and the creativity of the writer generates newer ideas to express the same.

Genres help the reader to forestall the theme and instill their interest in the stories.

Genres are flexible and adaptable to various situations of society and people. A specific story may have worked in one style, but it doesn’t need to be a hit each time.

Genres give shape and structure to readers and situations through the style, organization, content, and design of the text. Choosing a specific genre helps the writer to highlight the issues and the role of each character.

Multiple genres can be blended into one story and can create familiar and recognizable patterns for the readers to comprehend and provide them with a momentous experience of reading.

How storytelling patterns change according to the genre of the novel you choose to write

Writers could belong to the literary or the mainstream category, but each one is unique. Genre writers are another category and further bifurcated into various types – commercial, fiction, and popular categories. Let us understand how a genre of a story changes the patterns to write a novel by discussing different types of genres:

1. Mystery Genre:

Mystery revolved around the idea of a crime, murder, suspense, with a multitude of twists and turns. It’s an intriguing puzzle, and fans of this genre enjoy finding solutions to it. His style of writing changes by providing hidden clues, different varieties of investigations, various chapters of law, amateur and professional sleuths, description of professionals like doctors, psychic detectives, archaeologists, and lawyers.

The storyteller needs to particular about the setting of the plot, a distinctive place where the story is set, and a mind-blowing story with an unpredictable conclusion.

2. Crime Genre:

More or less on the lines of Mystery Fiction, Crime stories are more about the mindset of criminals, like the mafias, bank heists, Godfather style of stories, etc. The plot and tone of storytelling in this genre change to deadly serious with a psychological edge and with a tinge of humor to make it light.

3. Suspense and Thrillers:

This genre invokes excitement, tension, and a nail-biting experience for the readers. This could also involve an impending tragedy, the actions of a protagonist, or the safety of society. With complex storylines and exotic locations, these thrillers can be based on action, crime, psychological, medical, legal, or military-based suspense.

Suspense is better associated with mystery but tends to be less intense than thrillers. Hence suspense, thrillers, mystery, and crime could be on the same page with minute discrepancies in the plot, characters, style, and tone of writing.

4. Horror Genre:

This genre induces a style of storytelling that exploits the fears of the readers. It evokes a sense of fascination, anxiety, and horror in readers by depicting good vs. evil. The amorphous fears of readers, which have gradually shifted from supernatural to psychological fears, are cleverly captured through this genre by storytellers.

5. Science Genre:

This storytelling technique is an interesting genre and is based on conceivable and possible outcomes of science. It could involve the future, past, history, outer space, or even underwater scenarios.

Creative writing depicting science and technology can also be termed as speculative fiction. It has various sub categories like Soft and hard science, alternate history, cyber fascinations, and apocalyptic science fiction.

6. Fantasy Genre:

Storytelling based on the fantasy genre involved alternate realities, a mythic past, invented worlds, or simply a fundamentally and scientifically impossible situation. This is to rejoice in the feeling of magic, supernatural, and mysticism in a story. All the writer needs to use is his imagination and creativity in populating a fantasy world in a story.

7. Romantic Genre:

Yes, it is one of the bestselling genres in storytelling with a diverse category and description of tales. This fiction is very strict with its rules and has a mandatory protocol to follow for the writers. The length, characters, sexual content, conventions, and storyline need to be appropriately fit in within the plot.

Normally, dedicated readers enjoy happy endings and celebrations of love while reading stories based on this genre. It could involve sub-categories like Historical and traditional romance, Gothic romance, contemporary romance, fantasy, and romantic suspense. Another popular term associated with this genre is women’s fiction, which means lenient conventions, mainstream fiction, and general literature.

Other Genres:

Other genres include Historical, Action and Adventure, Novels, Western fiction, and Children’s & Young Adult (Teenage) Genre. These stories could be based on a prominent period in history, revolve around women-centric issues, violence and physical action, fun and frolic, and even moral stories. This technique of storytelling requires an artistic license and is sheer fantasy-fulfilling entertainment for the readers.

Steps to write a Novel:

After working articulately on the preferred genre of the novel, the writer must stick to the prescribed steps to write a book which need to follow a strict protocol:

The writer must diligently work on how will the novel start and where the story will be set at

Work on the characters – main leads, comic and negative, need to be given an identification.

Decide – Whether it will be a short-span novel or extended to many years

Decide on the proportion of dialogue to prose.

Instill humor within the novel.

Decide on the pace of the novel and introduce a romantic sub-plot if necessary.

Finally, the storyteller must concentrate on:

The Beginning:

This should be an introduction to the plot, the characters and should grab the attention of the readers right away.

The Middle:

In this part, the storyteller should concentrate on the quest of the story, obstacles, intensity, and sub-plots, which will eventually lead to the conclusion.

The End:

This is the answer to the hidden mysteries and drama of the novel. This can be changed so that the excitement doesn’t evaporate. The climax is the final destination of the novel.

Conclusion:

The Genre that influences the storytelling patterns is the principal focus of the novel. This will set the right expectations among the readers and make them crave for the story. The writer must follow the desired conventions as dedicated to each genre to make his storytelling appealing to the classes and the masses. This is all about following the basic pattern of storytelling and creating a market-ready novel that touches hearts and becomes a favorite.