How Education in Thailand is a Value for the Kingdom

Thailand is not only a great vacation spot. It is also a good place to live, and if you are worried that your children will not be able to get a quality education here, then the educational system in this country is strong enough. Thailand offers good educational conditions not only for locals but for foreigners too. Education in Thailand has gone through many traditions.

If earlier education was carried out by Buddhist monks and only boys had the opportunity to receive education, then the modern education system is fully supported by the government and allows its citizens to receive free secondary education. Why is education so significant in Thailand? Why do many foreigners choose this country for life and higher education? Let’s find it out.

History of Education in Thailand

Education in Thailand has always been something sacred and there are historical reasons for this. Education in this country dates back to the 13th century in the ancient capital of Sukhothai. Dramatic reforms began during the reign of King Rama V while the country faced increased contact with Western countries. As mentioned earlier, education was only available to boys. In the 19th century, under the development of the first educational reforms, girls received permission to study as well.

This was the starting point in the development of the education system, which has many similarities with the Western education system. Today, education in Thailand is of high quality and is the pride of this country.

Modern Education System In Thailand

The modern education system in this country includes:

government schools;

private schools;

private international schools.

The education system is divided into preschool (kindergarten), primary and secondary education. Below you will find out more about each of them.

Pre-school Education

This stage is created for children from 3 to 6 years old. It should be noted that this education is optional. Since this education is not compulsory, the assessment system may vary, but it will not be included in the official system of the child’s academic performance.

Primary Education

In this country, primary education starts at the age of 6. This is the age that obliges parents to send their children to school. The duration of this level of education is 6 years, respectively, at the end of the child’s age, it will be 12 years.

Primary education in government schools is free of charge. If we talk about private schools, then parents will need to pay the payment before the start of the school term.

The academic year in this country consists of two terms. The first starts from May to the end of September, and the second starts from mid-October to the end of February. There are also prolonged vacations for kids and there are a lot of things to do in Thailand even if there is a rainy season.

In terms of the school year, most schools follow the same schedule. The school day starts from 8.00 to 16.00. But the schedule can vary when it comes to private schools. The primary school uses the standard AF grading system, which is exactly the same as in British and American schools. It is extremely rare for private schools to use a different grading system but this can be so.

It is worth noting that for many local children the process of receiving education ends at this stage. For example, in order to obtain a driver’s license, this education will be sufficient.

Secondary Education

Secondary education starts from the age of 12 to 18 years. The 6th year of education is divided into lower and upper secondary education. Only the lower part is compulsory, that is, from the first to the third year of study. As for the upper secondary, from the 4th year to the 6th are core and technical disciplines. As for the assessment systems, it is AF. For those who decide to continue their studies at the upper level, they can study specialized subjects along with the core ones. All of this is very similar to the system of Western schools.

It is interesting that at the highest level, students are divided into two areas. Students are selected to acquire professional skills for applied labor. That is, in the future, such students will occupy various positions in manufacturing enterprises. The second direction is those students who have the potential for scientific activity. As practice shows, it is students from this group who continue their studies at universities.

Higher Education

Higher education in this country has recently been gaining more and more popular among foreign students. Colleges and universities in this country offer a wide range of academic professional programs. There are both public and private educational institutions that offer the possibility of obtaining a degree. But the cost of education in private universities is much higher than in public ones.

The number of residents who receive higher education is much lower than the number of students who receive primary education. This is due to inequality in schools and the fact that poor families do not focus on the importance of higher education. Most children go to work after completing their primary education. Therefore, there are more foreign students in universities than native residents. By the way, high education for local residents is a ticket to a prosperous life.

The Cost of Studying In Thailand

As noted earlier, the Ministry of Education provides free education. But this does not exclude additional costs that parents may face. First of all, these are the costs of school uniforms, transport, and educational materials. Also, meals are provided on a paid basis. But this does not prohibit parents from giving home food to their children and not spending money on the canteen.

Private school fees will vary. For example, you may be faced with amounts as high as $6,000-20,000 per school year. When considering public institutions, it is worth giving preference to institutions in large cities, as there may be more professional teachers there than in the provinces. Education in the university is also quite costly. For this reason, education in public institutions can be more profitable than education in private schools.

Can Foreigners Get Education In Thailand?

Since this country is a popular tourist destination, many people often stay here for permanent residence. Since this country is pursuing liberalism, it is not difficult for foreigners to get an education in this country. Foreigners do not need to spend a lot of time on numerous documents and complex admission processes.

Moreover, many schools, and this also applies to preschool education, have special conditions for foreign children. Private schools offer a variety of study programs with a focus on specific disciplines.

Therefore, Thailand is not only a good place to relax and live, but also to study. So, in this place, tourists face fewer problems compared to other, more popular countries for getting an education. That is, among the popular problems that tourists face, the issue of education can be crossed out, so you can be calm about the fact that if you want to stay in Thailand, your children will be able to receive a quality education. But there is a need to be ready financially to provide your kid a higher education.

The Bottom Line

Thailand values ​​its education system very much. This is evidenced by the traditional Thai culture of Buddhist monks and its prominent place in the country’s political history. The educational system in Thailand today is similar to the Western education system. The emphasis is placed not only on the personal development of children but also on their professional development. So, Thai education is quite promising.

By Anna Medina