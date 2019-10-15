How Divorce Affects Children And What Parents Can Do About It

Many studies have been done on how divorce affects children. Most of these studies have shown that children who come from broken homes suffer from emotional and educational problems. The first year after a divorce is the hardest for children, but most children do adapt after some time. There are very few who suffer psychological harm for the rest of their lives. If you are thinking about getting divorced, but are unsure of how it will affect your children, keep reading for insight on how divorce affects children and what you can do about it.

Your child’s grades will be affected

Divorce is really hard on children. They might feel confused and distracted when it comes to your divorce. This could leave them not being able to focus on school work. They become emotionally distracted. If this is the case, you could hire a tutor to help your child focus on their studies. Having a child speak to a counselor could also help them deal with the emotional stress that they might be feeling.

Children also have less ambition when it comes to school and studying later on at university, studies show. When parents get divorced, children’s lives are turned upside down. They might have to move, change schools, or even take sides with parents. All of this affects a child emotionally. This can all have a negative effect on a child’s educational aspirations.

Studies have also shown that children who come from families that have been through a divorce are also more likely to repeat a grade.

There are things that you can do as a parent to help your child academically. For example, you could let the teachers know that you are going through a divorce. This will help the teachers know that your child is dealing with a lot emotionally. Teachers can be more sympathetic towards children and give them extra attention when it comes to helping them with school work. You can also give your child extra attention. Help them with their school work. Don’t leave them be because you are dealing with your own emotions. It is more important now than ever to be around your child and support them.

Your child will suffer emotionally

Children who come from broken homes suffer from a whole host of emotions. They could feel anger, irritability, sadness, and confusion. Younger children could become more clingy, tearful and start throwing more tantrums. Divorce can leave children feeling overwhelmed and insecure. You can imagine how you as an adult feel. Children are no different. They might lash out at you as a parent too. Guilt is also a predominant emotion that is felt by children during this stage. They might think that their parent’s divorce is their fault.

What can you do as a parent to help your child emotionally? Let them talk to you about how they feel without judgment. You will need to reassure them that you both still love them and that the divorce is not their fault.

Seeking a qualified psychologist will also deal with children, will also be wise. Your child can vent their feelings and the psychologist can help them deal with their turbulent emotions. Another thing you can do is not bad mouth the other parent. Remember your child is half you and half your partner. By breaking down your ex, you are inadvertently breaking down your child. Keep arguments between you and your ex, don’t fight in front of your children, or use them as collateral.

Loss of faith in relationships and marriage

This is a big one. Divorce can affect children’s future relationships.

Even though children hope to one day have stable marriages, studies have shown that these children, sadly, are also more likely to get divorced later in life. Studies have shown that this could be 2 to 3 times more likely in children coming from broken families.

Your relationship with your child could be affected

Studies have also shown that children usually become distant from one parent; this usually being the father. So it is important to not bad mouth the other parent in front of your child. Also, remain part of your child’s life. Just because you are divorced from your spouse, doesn’t mean you should divorce your children. See them as often as you can, stick to custody arrangements and call your kids daily. This will help them feel connected to you. If you cut your children out, they will feel abandoned and unloved.

Children might display destructive behavior

Some kids confessed that after their parent’s separation, they were more likely to bully other kids at school. Later on in life, studies have also shown that these kids behave in reckless behavior and are more likely to have promiscuous relationships, take drugs and alcohol and commit crimes.

Your child could suffer health-wise

Because of all the stress, children might be more prone to getting sick. Maybe this could be from a lack of sleep, from not being able to sleep from stress. Depression might also begin to show. You as a parent can make sure that your child eats healthy meals to keep their immune systems healthy. Make sure that they get to sleep. If they struggle to fall asleep, you could always find a natural medicine that is safe for kids to help them feel less anxious and this, in turn, can help them sleep.

Divorce doesn’t have to mess your kids up though…

Even though studies have shown that divorce affects kids negatively, it isn’t set in stone. There is a lot that you as parents can do to help your child cope. Always show love and support. If your child needs to see a therapist, make the appointment. Give your child tons of attention, even if you are suffering emotionally. The first year after a divorce is always the hardest. If you can make it through the storm, you will come out happier on the other side.