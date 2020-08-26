How a Microsoft Azure Certification is Beneficial for your Career?

Cloud computing is one of the fastest-growing modern technologies. The primary reasons behind the rapid adoption of cloud computing are ease of access and cost-effectiveness. Out of all the cloud services providers, Microsoft Azure is the only one that is providing certifications based on a role that you want to adopt like Azure Architect Certification, Azure Developer Associate, and Azure Administrator Associate.

These specific certifications are designed keeping in mind the current market trends and in-demand job roles. So, whether you are just beginning with your career or already in the industry, Microsoft Azure Certification will definitely catapult your career. In this post, we are going to share with you some of the major reasons as to why you should get a Microsoft Azure Certification.

Career Benefits of a Microsoft Azure Certification

Flexibility

As mentioned above, Microsoft Azure is the only one that offers certifications based on a role that you want to adopt. You can opt for roles such as developer, cloud administrator, data engineer, security engineer, and more. There are a total of nine certifications based on different roles. Therefore, by opting for Microsoft Azure Certification, you are looking at all the flexibility that you need in your job to take your career to new heights.

Better Salary Package

Cloud-computing certified professionals are in-demand right now and the demand is bound to increase. This gives you a good negotiable position in terms of salary with your prospective employer. Azure certified professionals all over the globe enjoy significantly more salary than their peers.

Lot of Learning Material Available

The structure for learning Azure helps you to grasp all the concepts easily. It doesn’t matter whether you are a seasoned professional or just embarking upon the journey of your career, learning Azure is comparatively easier. Moreover, you can find a ton of online tutorials, courses, and e-books available on the internet explaining both practical as well as theoretical sections of Azure.

Become valuable in your organization

By acquiring certification in Microsoft Azure, you hop on a progressive career development path. Since there are nine certifications present under Azure based on different roles, getting all of them will solidify your place in the organization you are working for. As a cloud certified professional, you will be able to assist your organization in decreasing their overall expenses. In short, you will be a valuable asset to your organization. Hence, you will enjoy job security as well as a higher salary than your peers.

The organization knows you are committed

Getting certified in Microsoft Azure is a process that requires utmost dedication and commitment. Being certified in Microsoft Azure, you are indirectly stating to the organization that you are a dedicated and committed employee who is eager to learn new things in order to achieve organizational objectives. It goes without saying that these are the qualities that employers look for in the prospective employee.

Stand out from the competition

There’s stiff competition in the job market. However, having a Microsoft Azure certification helps you to stand out from all the competition. You will be an in-demand professional and rather than you going to different organizations for getting hired; top organizations will be rallying around you to hire you at a good salary package.

Moreover, having Microsoft Azure Certification in your resume clearly demonstrates your knowledge. You will be able to outshine candidates who might be having a similar experience as you but lack on the certification front. Moreover, employers love hiring applicants with resumes showcasing the time and effort that they have put in to acquire the certification in one of the most in-demand cloud computing technologies.

Build Professional Relationships

When you walk on the path of learning Azure, you will meet several professional like-minded individuals. The professional relationships that you will build during the learning process will help you stay aligned with the latest trends in the industry. Moreover, you will get to learn a lot from one another as you will be absorbing something new in your brain’s knowledge base on a daily basis.

Conclusion

These are some of the advantages that you will provide to your career with a Microsoft Azure Certification present in your resume. Not only you will enjoy a great career path with an amazing salary package at all levels, but you will also be a valuable asset for the organization you will work for. So, what are you waiting for now? Start immediately on your journey to acquire an Azure certification.