Here is All You Should Know About Natural Soap

While you’re using all-natural products for your face, why not use a natural soap for your body as well? Our skin is the largest organ of our body, so treating our skin can significantly impact our overall health. We do take good care of our faces, so why not do the same for our bodies. Using the wrong products on our bodies leaves our skin dry and unhealthy.

But we can get rid of all those problems by using natural soap.

What is a Natural Soap?

Soaps made from high-quality natural ingredients and essential oils are referred to as natural soap. There are natural soaps for every skin type. Natural soaps are gentle on the skin and very beneficial for the health of your skin.

In earlier days, soaps or body cleansers were made from entirely natural ingredients like neem, Chandan, Haldi, charcoal, cow milk and many more. These ingredients are perfect for your skin, and they don’t cause any side effects as they are entirely natural.

Natural soaps are made up of simple ingredients beneficial for your skin. Each bar of natural soap is made with only natural ingredients. It provides you with an all-natural shower experience.

Why should we use Natural Soaps?

Simply put, natural products are healthier for the body. However, regular use of harsh chemicals on your skin can cause dryness, irritation, back acne. In addition, products containing sulphates, parabens, and triclosan can trigger allergies, disrupt hormones, and even be cancerous.

On the other hand, natural soaps are filled with the goodness of organic ingredients that moisturize and cleanse your skin naturally. In addition, they are preservative-free, cruelty-free, and they don’t have any artificial fragrances.

Here are some benefits of using Natural soaps:

One of the natural byproducts of the process of making a natural soap is glycerin. In general, glycerin is an excellent moisturizer, a humectant because it draws moisture and is an emollient that softens the skin. When made traditionally, these soaps contain glycerin which hydrates your skin while bathing.

Natural soaps are usually made of shea butter, olive oil, coconut oil and grass-fed tallow, which are incredibly nourishing and gentle for the skin. In addition, essential oils like tea tree oil, lavender, lemon, rosemary are used in natural soaps. Essential oils not only moisturizes but also reduces ageing, acne, allergies and stress.

Today, there is a natural soap for every skin type. You find many varieties to help you choose one according to your skin type & preferences.

Categorization of Natural Soaps with their base ingredients:

Essential Oils:

One of the most popular ingredients that go in the making of natural soaps is base oil. Base oils are obtained from the leaves, stem, flower, seed or root of a plant. It carries the fragrance and the characteristic of the plant. Apart from adding fragrance to natural soap bars, base oils also infuse the excellent qualities of the plant. They help in toning, balancing, relaxing and cleansing your skin.

Examples of such essential oils are avocado oil, almond oil, coconut oil, vegetable glycerin, natural vitamin E oil, etc.

Mother Nature Extracts:

A massive range of natural soap is made using extracts from mother nature. The sections of flowers, roots, plants, clay and spices add to the fragrance and bring with them many health benefits for your skin. Primarily, these extracts are used to colour the soap bars and keep them free from artificial colours.

Examples of these ingredients are lemongrass, lime, orange, activated charcoal, sea mud etc.

Different people have different skin types. Thanks to the experts, we have a variety of natural soaps to suit every skin type. Let us take a look at them.

Natural soaps for dry skin

Any natural soap containing vegetable oils, cocoa butter, olive oil, aloe vera, jojoba and also avocado are perfect for dry skin. These ingredients will produce moisture to your skin and protect your skin from getting dry after taking a bath.

Natural soaps for sensitive skin

People with sensitive skin can use natural soaps that contain goat milk, carrot & honey, neem & tea tree, saffron, haldi & chandan. These ingredients do not cause irritation, dryness, flakiness & itch.

Natural soaps for combination skin

Natural soaps with aloe vera, tea tree oil, lavender oil, neem & lemon are perfect for combination skin types. They provide the exact moisture to your skin & will treat acne as well.

The underlying process that goes into making natural soaps is quite different from chemical soaps. It is not the quantity that matters, but the quality while making natural soaps. From men’s soap to natural soaps for women, various natural soaps are available in the market. Understand your skin type, concerns, and preferences before you choose to buy a natural soap for your skin.