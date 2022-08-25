SEO: How To Get Your 20 Minutes Worth Of SEO Done In 20 Minutes Lct.4

Connect with us

SEO: How To Get Your 20 Minutes Worth Of SEO Done In 20 Minutes

Learn SEO Free: 4. Review The Search Results (Minutes 15-18)

4. Review The Search Results (Minutes 15-18) :

There’s nothing better than getting down and dirty in the actual Search Engine Results Pages (SERPs).

Gianluca Fiorelli said it best:

Gianluca Fiorelli :

Though tools are useful and time-saving, one shouldn’t neglect to review the actual search results (SERPs) and not only when tools report significant changes.

Just type your keywords into the search engine and check if the tools reported match what you see in the SERPs.

It’s 100% normal that there are slight variations in rankings because search results are dynamic and can change depending on factors such as geography, search history, device, and other personalization-related reasons.

Spot check the SERPs weekly, and you’ll sleep better at night.

5. Visually Check Your Site (Minutes 19-20)

