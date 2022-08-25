Connect with us

SEO: How To Get Your 20 Minutes Worth Of SEO Done In 20 Minutes Lct.3
Learn SEO Free: 3. Review Page Speed In Google Analytics (Minutes 13-15)

3. Review Page Speed In Google Analytics (Minutes 13-15):

For a high-level look at page speed across your site, we’ll hop over to Google Analytics.

Go to Behavior > Site Speed > Overview

SEO

I recommend comparing the past seven days to the previous seven days to get a sense of any big changes.

SEO

The goal is to get a high-level sense of whether anything has gone wrong in the last week. To take action, you’ll want to test individual pages with a few other tools that get into the nuts and bolts.

Many other tools exist to dig in further and diagnose specific page speed issues.

A useful tool from Google for measuring and diagnosing page speed issues is the Chrome Lighthouse tool which can be accessed through the DevTools built into every Chrome-based browser.

Topic 4: Review The Search Results (Minutes 15-18) 

Click on the provided link for the next Lct.3
