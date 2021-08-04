Exhale Wellness Review: The Best Delta-8 Products in the Market

In the words of Willie Nelson, stress is the biggest killer on the planet, and the best medicine to combat stress is and always will be cannabis. Do you agree? If the answer was a resounding yes, this article is for you. Don’t be scared. We are not going to make you do anything illegal. Everything we tell you is safe and legal to attempt. That being said, have you heard of Delta-8 THC? If you haven’t, hear us out at exhale wellness.

Delta-8 THC is a naturally obtained cannabis compound. No, it is not the generic cannabis (Delta-9 THC) that you are aware of. While Delta-9 THC is likely to give you euphoric and mind-altering experiences, Delta-8 THC is known for relieving anxiety.

Recently, Delta-8 THC became legal, and ever since then, we have seen the market overflowing with a plethora of Delta-8 THC products. Want to try out these products? Exhale Wellness is one company that provides Delta-8 THC products for their therapeutic benefits.





Take a look at the information given below to understand why Exhale Wellness is the brand you should be using!

Why Exhale Wellness?

Would you believe us if we told you that people are now using cannabis for anxiety management? No? Okay, check this out. Delta-8 THC – a cannabis compound, has become popular ever since 2019, although it was discovered in the 1970s. Why, you ask?

Well, it’s because Delta-8 THC became legal and is now overtaking the cannabis market. So now, what does Exhale Wellness have to do with Delta-8 THC?

This may not come as a surprise, but Exhale Wellness is sending you the therapeutic benefits of Delta-8 in a package.

In the words of Exhale Wellness, the non-synthetic cannabis compound called Delta-8 THC is capable of restoring your body’s comfort, performance, and stability.

The experts at Exhale Wellness believe that Delta-8 THC can be an effective alternative to the commonly used traditional medicines. This is precisely the spark that Exhale Wellness needed to create Delta-8 THC products that enhance and promote balance throughout your entire body.

So, to speak in simpler terms, Exhale Wellness creates products that act as alternatives to traditional medicine. These products are responsible for augmenting your bodily functions. Exhale Wellness gives you the best of both worlds – high-grade cannabis and nutritious superfoods combined to create a natural alternative for typical medicine.





With extensive expertise and experience, Exhale Wellness has manufactured the best Delt-8 THC products you can buy. All products at Exhale Wellness contain purely organic ingredients.

Additionally, all the Exhale Wellness Delta-8 THC products are vegan, free of gluten, dairy, artificial colors and flavors, and GMO. With all these unique characteristics of the products, why wouldn’t you want to buy Delta-8 THC products from Exhale Wellness!

Exhale Wellness has partnered with several hemp farms in Colorado to ensure the genuineness and purity of the cannabis used in their products. Exhale Wellness believes in a simple philosophy – Nature holds the key to wellness.

Given below is a list of reasons why Exhale Wellness is the perfect choice for you.

Not Just Another Cannabis Shop

Exhale is not just another cannabis shop. They don’t just want to make money.

They also want to educate and inform you about the benefits of Delta-8 THC to make a wise decision. Exhale Wellness takes all the right steps to ensure that your overall holistic wellness is taken care of.

Exhale Wellness has created guides on Delta-8 THC on their website. These guides will give you all the information you need before you use any Delta-8 THC product.

Exhale Wellness goes the extra mile to keep you up to date with all the recent trends and dynamics of Delta-8 THC and the products that it’s used in.

Lab-Tested Products

Evaluation of products is one way to determine the reliability of a brand. On this note, Exhale Wellness carries out frequent lab tests for all the products they manufacture. These third-party lab tests ensure that the quality of products is top-notch.

Furthermore, the lab test results are readily available on the Exhale Wellness website if you’re interested in taking a look at the ‘behind the curtain’ process.

Best Ingredients

If there is one thing you should know about Exhale Wellness, it is the high-quality ingredients they use in all their products. Exhale Wellness uses a combination of natural ingredients to produce its Delta-8 THC products.

So, where does the Delta-8 THC come from? Exhale Wellness has partnerships with multiple hemp farms in Colorado. So, Exhale procures Delta-8 THC from the hemp farmers in Colorado.

As we have already told you, all the products by Exhale Wellness are vegan, dairy & gluten-free. There is no artificial color added to the products. Exhale Wellness uses a tinge of superfoods to provide you with extra benefits.

The company also conducts substantial R&D on the Delta-8 THC to improve the quality and purity.

Reputation of the Brand

We are sure that you, too, just like everyone else, rely on the ratings and reviews that a brand has received. After all, why wouldn’t you do that? A brand’s reputation is one of the best defining characteristics of a good brand is its reputation in the market.

Exhale Wellness is an up-and-coming brand that conforms to the law and other frameworks to assure authenticity. Additionally, they have gleaming reviews on their website, which stand testimony to the great quality of products provided by the brand.

Our Top Picks from Exhale Wellness Products

As you already know, Exhale Wellness is a brand that’s a step ahead of the others. They offer you a plethora of Delta-8 THC products. Take a look at our best picks out of all that’s available on the Exhale Wellness website!

The Delta-8 THC capsules by Exhale Wellness fall within the category of high-quality edibles. To ensure top-notch quality, Exhale Wellness uses a third-party lab-tested CBD.

Exhale Wellness offers Delta-8 THC capsules in three different sizes – 1500mg, 750mg, and 300mg. The 1500mg box comes with capsules that give you 50mg of Delta-8 THC per capsule.

On the other hand, the 750mg and 300mg Capsule bottles come with capsules that are likely to give you 25mg of Delta-THC per capsule. All the Delta-8 THC capsules by Exhale Wellness contain high potency.

These natural and organic capsules are priced between $40 to $100. These capsules are cruelty-free and have a money-back guarantee if you don’t feel satisfied with them.

Like all the other products by Exhale Wellness, even the Delta-8 Oil is made with a third-party lab-tested CBD to ensure the high potency content in the product. Wondering how the Delta-8 Oil is manufactured?

Exhale Wellness uses a hemp extract consisting of full-spectrum cannabinoids to produce the Delta-8 oil. The outcome is a healthy and safe oil created using CO2 extraction.

Like all other Exhale Wellness products, even the Delta-8 Oil is vegan and uses all-natural ingredients. There are no additives or preservatives and no artificial flavors or colors in the oil.

The oil comes in an effortlessly accessible glass dropper bottle. Wondering how you can use this oil? You can mix the oil in the food you eat for quick and easy use. The Delta-8 oil comes in three different sizes of 1200mg, 600mg, and 300mg.

These three sizes are valued within a range of $30 to $50.

Another great product offered by Exhale Wellness is Delta-8 Flowers. As you may have guessed, these flowers are locally grown in Colorado.

Exhale Wellness claims that these flowers will certainly make you feel the special effects, a delightful flavor, and a tangy aroma all in one bud.

No chemical fertilizers, herbicides, or pesticides are used to grow these flowers. So, they are 100% natural. The Delta-8 flowers are available in different flavors such as sour space candy, gorilla glue, northern lights, OG Kush, Hawaiian haze, and cookies.

Yes, you guessed it right. Like all the other products by Exhale Wellness, these flowers are third-party lab tested and comply with the Federal Farm Bill. The Delta-8 flowers are available in the following sizes – 4g, 7g, 14g, 28g, 114g, 227g, and 454g.

These Delta-8 Flowers by Exhale Well are also rated as the highest quality Delta-8 flowers by observer.

Pros and Cons

Exhale Wellness makes many Delta-8 THC products to relieve the stress and anxiety you have been trying to get rid of. The brand reputation stands testimony to the same.

However, there is always a scope for improvement. On that note, let’s take a look at the pros and cons of Exhale Wellness products.

Pros

Lucrative offers and discounts are available on the products

Products are vegan and gluten/dairy-free

No cruelty while making the products

No artificial color or added preservatives are used

Only premium quality hemp from Colorado is used

Cons

Delta-8 THC is not legal in eleven states in the US

Exhale Wellness products are available only online

Reviews are limited as the brand is up-and-coming

Final Words

So, are you convinced to purchase a Delta-8 THC product from a brand as premium as Exhale Wellness? Exhale Wellness offers a wide range of Delta-8 THC products such as edibles, oil, flowers, cartridges, tinctures, and gummies.

These products are sure to relieve you of that anxiety and stress. Exhale Wellness has successfully captured the therapeutic benefits of Delta-8 THC.

So, wait no more and order one of the aforementioned Delta-8 THC products from Exhale Wellness!



