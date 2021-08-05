Exhale Wellness Review on DELT-8 THC for Pain and Nausea

Have you felt crumbling with pain and nausea? You might have considered consuming some cannabis in the form of smoking a joint, taking a dab, or eating some edibles. What if we tell you delta-8 THC is a solution to relieve your pain but won’t make you feel too groggy?

Delta-8 is a newly discovered cannabinoid. It occurs naturally in hemp and is less potent compared to other cannabinoids. What’s more, Exhale Wellness has amazing Delta-8 products to satisfy you!

What’s Delta-8

Delta-8 is a naturally occurring cannabinoid. It gets found in the hemp plant. Nowadays, it is hitting the mainstream markets and growing in popularity. Delta-8 is a less potent cannabinoid that energizes you and relieves your pain. The effects of Delta-8 include the following.





Mild Euphoria

Uplifting feelings

Pain Relief

Happiness

Eliminates nausea

Help reduce insomnia

Everything in this world has a flip side, isn’t it? Undoubtedly so does Delta-8. Some side effects exist that affect the body negatively. However, while these side effects exist, the effects of Delta-8 are yet to get extensively researched.

Paranoia

Red Eyes

Short-term memory loss

Dry mouth

Cardiovascular issues

Should you choose to consume Delta-8 products, you must tread with extreme caution.

How’s Delta-8 Created

You might wonder how Delta-8 gets created. It will help you determine if you are buying safe Delta-8 products.

Delta-8 gets found in several types of cannabis, however, in minute quantities. Cannabis flowers mostly have only 1% of Delta-8 so, it needs to get extracted. Once Exhale Wellness has the hemp flower, they use different methods to bring out the prowess of Delta-8.

Firstly, the hemp flower gets broken down, and it gets run through a fractional distillation process. A thin film distillation along with temperature and pressure variations enable manufacturers to isolate Delta-8. This process helps create 80% Delta-8, and the distillate can get further refined to give you 99% of Delta-8.

Additionally, the isomerization process gets used to convert CBD to Delta-8.

Exhale Wellness uses these methods to give you Delta-8 products with less than 0.3% of Delta-9 concentration that are solvent and additive-free.





Legality of Delta-8 THC

Delta-8 made with less than 0.3% of Delta-9 is legal in the USA. However, states like Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Delaware, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New York, Rhode Island, and Utah have made Delta-8 illegal.

Moreover, the 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp in the USA. However, it also gave states individual rights to control the consumption of Delta-8.

Following this, Exhale Wellness also sells its Delta-8 products all over the USA except in places where it got outlawed.

Exhale Wellness

Exhale Wellness is a tribe of cannabis pioneers located in Los Angeles, California. They are organic food industry people who research and cultivate the highest grade Delta-8 products.

The Exhale Wellness Delta-8 products have set the benchmark for Delta-8 products in the industry. Research showed Exhale Wellness that there is a huge gap in plant-based cannabis products in the market. So, they sprung up to fill in the gaps.

Exhale Wellness is a believer in healthful, organic products that can help you have an amazing lifestyle. They use Premium Colorado hemp produced by happy farmers who are passionate about their craft.

They started their journey with in-depth research. Producing unique Delta-8 products that enhance your body’s function is Exhale Wellness’s goal. Exhale Wellness gets guided by a simple philosophy that Nature holds the key to wellness. They aim to produce and provide you with Delta-8 products that can prove an alternative medicine to you.

Exhale Wellness combines nutritious superfoods with high-grade cannabis and produces beneficial products with therapeutic qualities.

They partner with Colorado farms and some third-party labs to provide you non-GMO, dairy-free, Gluten-free, vegan Delta-8 products without artificial flavors and colors.

What is more is, Exhale Wellness got featured in Forbes, Los Angeles Times, Ministry Of Hemp, Observer, and LA Weekly that incredibly increases their credibility.

Top Products of Exhale Wellness

Now that you know everything about Exhale Wellness and its Delta-8 products, you might want to know the top products manufactured by Exhale Wellness. So, peruse this article further to know the top 3 products of Exhale wellness.

The Delta-8 hemp flower gets manufactured using premium delta-8 flower. It gets made from the Gorilla Glue strain, and Gorilla Glue is potent and has sticky nugs. Moreover, it has an earthy and diesel aroma that blends well with chocolate, pepper, coffee, and citrus. Furthermore, Gorilla Glue strain Delta-8 Hemp gives you a rush of energy. So it is advisable to consume it in the morning.

The Delta-8 Hemp Flower- Gorilla Glue gets locally sourced from Oregon. Its genesis is made of Chem Sister x Sour Dubb x Chocolate Diesel. A third-party lab-tested product, it is non-GMO and 100% naturally grown. Plus, it comes in a 4g Jar at $40 to $1200. You can purchase it at this price one-time or save 25% by subscribing to it monthly or every two weeks.

Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge gets made of Black Berry flavor, and It has a 900mg concentration of Delta-8. Exhale Wellness makes this in a safe and clean CO 2 Extraction method.

The Black Berry is juicy and sweet, and you can enjoy it with the uplifting effects of Delta-8. Moreover, the blackberry strain in the vape cartridge gives you a pleasant high, makes you peppy, promotes focus and creativity, and keeps you happy. Furthermore, the blackberry stain makes you enjoy the buzz of Delta-8.

The delta-8 Vape Cartridge made of Black Berry strain gets made with no artificial flavors, color, additives, or preservatives. It undergoes third-party lab testing and uses broad-spectrum hemp oil. Moreover, this Delta-8 product from Exhale Wellness is organic and non-GMO. Furthermore, no MCT, PG, VG, or PEG oil gets used in creating this product.

Delta-8 THC tincture or oil gets made from premium quality hemp that has a full spectrum of cannabinoids. It gets made using safe and clean hemp oil using the CO2 extraction method. Moreover, this Delta-8 oil uses 100% natural ingredients. Furthermore, it is organic and non-GMO.

Delta-8 Tincture gets made without the use of additives, preservatives, artificial flavorings, and colors. Moreover, it comes in a glass dropper bottle that makes it convenient to use. You can mix this oil in your food, drink, or dessert to enjoy the euphoric and psychotropic effects of Delta-8.

Delta-8 Tincture comes in a bottle from 300mg to 1200mg. The 300mg, 600mg, and 1200mg Delta-8 tincture contains 60ml premium hemp oil. Further, it gets third-party lab tested to ensure credibility and high quality, and high performance.

You can purchase the Delta-8 tincture for $30 to $50 one-time or save 25% through monthly or every two-week subscription.

Customer Experience

It might help you to know the experience of existing verified customers if you are confused about Exhale wellness products.

As you already know, Exhale Wellness uses 100% natural ingredients to give you organic Delta-8 products. They also value customer feedback immensely. It helps them stay on top of their game and improve their products. Exhale Wellness seeks reviews 30 days after the customer has received and tried out the products.

Exhale Wellness has 1000s of satisfied customers. Suppose you aren’t happy with their products; they have a money-back policy.

Several customers have given a 5/5-star rating to Exhale Wellness products. They report that Delta-8 products from Exhale Wellness are calming and helps them focus. Customers reported feeling less anxious and happier. It helped them uplift their moods and increased productivity.

Moreover, customers found Exhale Wellness’s Delta-8 products curing their insomnia. Furthermore, customers found it relieved chronic back pain and other painful symptoms. Delta-8 products from Exhale wellness proved uplifting and increased the mental health of several customers.

Customers even reported having stellar and flawless customer service from Exhale Wellness support staff. Additionally, customers felt their questions got answered and got detailed information regarding Delta-8 products from Exhale Wellness.

While customers were initially skeptical about Exhale Wellness’s Delta-8 products, they became fans of the products. Some have even promised to be life-long customers of Delta-8 products from Exhale Wellness.

Pros and Cons of Exhale Wellness Products

Exhale Wellness has Delta-8 products with premium Colorado hemp. The customer experience and the top products of Exhale Wellness should probably convince you to buy their Delta-8 products.

However, we have elucidated some pros and cons of Exhale Wellness to help you make an informed decision.

Pros

100% Natural ingredients use

All products are non-GMO and organic

No artificial flavor or colors get used

No additives or preservative

Premium Colorado hemp gets used

Wide range of Delta-8 products

Cons

Delta-8 is illegal in 11 states of the USA

There aren’t enough reviews on Exhale Wellness due to it being upcoming

Delta-8 products available only online

Not FDA evaluated

Wrapping Up

Delta-8 is a cannabinoid that gets extracted from hemp flowers. You can get a euphoric high with psychotropic effects that are less potent.

Exhale Wellness promises to give you organic, natural, vegan Delta-8 products that use high-quality, high-performing premium hemp. Their customers have had spectacular experiences and claim that they will use Exhale Wellness’s Delta-8 products for their lifetime.

So, treat yourself to an uplifting and safe experience with Exhale Wellness’s Delta-8 products!



