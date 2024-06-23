Everything About Continuing Education Electrical Contractors

Continuing education is crucial for electrical contractors seeking to stay competitive and proficient in the ever-evolving industry. With rapidly advancing technologies and stringent regulatory standards, ongoing learning ensures that professionals remain current and knowledgeable. This guide will explore the importance and benefits of continuing education electrical contractors, providing valuable insights for electrical contractors committed to excellence and career growth.

Renewal Requirements

To renew their license, Florida electrical contractors are required to complete 11 hours of approved continuing education every two years. Alarm and specialty contractors need 7 hours. The education must cover important topics like worker’s compensation, workplace safety, business practices, Florida laws and rules, and false alarm prevention.

Miami-Dade County also requires an extra 2 hours of training for a total of 16 hours to renew licenses for companies working in the county. licensees must complete this education prior to the August 31 renewal deadline in even numbered years. Failing to complete the continuing education on time will result in license expiration.

Approved Course Topics

The required 11 hours of education for electrical contractors covers several important topics:

7 hours of technical education including material on the Florida Building Code advanced module and false alarm prevention for contractors doing alarm work.

1 hour each on workers’ compensation, workplace safety, business practices, and Florida laws and rules.

Alarm and specialty contractors need fewer hours but still cover topics like the building code, workers’ comp, safety, business practices, laws/rules, and false alarm prevention.

Online Course Options

Many electrical contractors choose to complete their continuing education online for flexibility and convenience. RocketCert is a state-approved provider that offers all the necessary course bundles and individual topics to satisfy the Florida requirements.

Their online courses provide lifetime access so licensees can start, stop, and resume at their own pace from any device. RocketCert courses are professionally written by industry experts. Licensees will receive an instant completion certificate upon finishing all required hours.

RocketCert reports completion data to the state on a daily basis, excluding weekends and holidays. They offer customer support 7 days a week to help with any technical or educational questions. This makes them a top choice for fulfilling the continuing education requirements entirely online.

Individual Topic Courses

In addition to bundled course packages, RocketCert provides the option to take each required 1-hour topic individually such as business practices, laws/rules, or workers’ compensation. This allows electrical contractors to only take the specific classes needed to top-off hours instead of a full bundle.

The 2-hour false alarm prevention course is also available separately for alarm contractors. And a specialized 4-hour 2017 National Electrical Code course dives deeper for those wanting extra code training. Each individual course is priced at $19-49 depending on length.

Benefits of Choosing RocketCert

By using RocketCert, Florida electrical contractors can be confident they are fulfilling their renewal obligations with state-approved education. As a DBPR approved provider, RocketCert’s courses satisfy all licensing board requirements.

Some key benefits of choosing their online continuing education include:

Lifetime access to courses for maximum flexibility

Mobile-friendly lessons that can be taken anywhere

Expertly written content from industry professionals

Instant completion certificates upon finishing

Daily reporting to quickly update license records

Multichannel customer support 7 days a week

Competitive pricing for bundles and individual topics

Summary

In conclusion, RocketCert streamlines the license renewal process for Florida electrical contractors by offering all required continuing education topics in high-quality online formats. Their approval, around-the-clock access and superior customer service make them a top provider choice for satisfying renewal obligations conveniently and compliantly.

