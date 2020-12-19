Erectile Dysfunction: Learning What Increases Male Performance Potential

It may seem odd if someone asks you directly – ‘What is your lasting capacity during sexual activity?’ But, for some men, it is a real struggle for men who’re suffering from erectile dysfunction. Also known as ED, impotence is a sexual disorder that brings sweat on the forehead for men who cannot attain the desired hardness to perform the sexual activity.

To be frank, no amount of time can be described as ‘normal’ when it comes to erections & sexual intimacy. The way erections happen, your pleasure levels, and more factors decide whether your playtime can range from a few minutes to 30 minutes or more. This should make it clear that every man has different lasting times.

Making a few changes to your lifestyle & opting for the right ED treatments (Viagra, Fildena, Cenforce, etc.) affect the timings of your sexual performance. Besides this, many biological factors play an important role from sexual stimulation till you reach the climax.

Let’s understand this closely by learning how erections work.

What is the working mechanism of erections?

Life seems a lot easier when you get erect easily. Let’s agree that most men not suffering from ED don’t care to know how erections work. However, it’s a complex process that works behind the scenes when you’re indulged in romantic foreplay with your partner.

The penis contains a soft or spongy pair of tissues known as corpora cavernosa. This tissue pair has a maze of blood vessels that fill up with blood when sexual stimulation occurs. No matter if this sexual arousal happens because of physical touch or due to psychological factors, the penis receives extra blood flow & a stiffer erection happens.

These tissues need to stay relaxed & keep receiving increasing blood flow throughout the sexual activity to maintain the hardness it has in the beginning. A fibrous membrane called the tunica albuginea that wraps around the penis tissue becomes stiffer to trap this extra blood & maintain the harder erections.

How long should an erection last?

The amount of time you can stay hard is decided by the level of sexual stimulation, your mood for sex, how long you take to ejaculate, and many such sensitive factors. Sometimes, erections may last for less than 5 minutes, while it may take an hour or two to ejaculate. It depends on how better you are at holding on to erections & if you know the tricks to extend those erections without losing hardness.

You may be surprised to know that some high-power ED pills like Cenforce 100 could extend erections for around 4 to 5 hours.

Clearly stating, people enjoy intimacy for different durations. Thus, the amount of time they can improve their sexual performance also differs. Also, men may attain spontaneous erections during sleep & this can also last for around 35 minutes. You cannot conclude the exact lasting time for erections, right.

It may happen multiple times that you lose the hardness during sex before ejaculating or find it difficult to stay hard for ejaculations. This is when you realize that you may have erectile dysfunction.

Get the right medication for ED

Studies have shown that ED could be a temporary side effect of some ongoing medicines or it may happen because of an extremely stressful life, depression, anxiety, etc.

If this becomes a frequent experience, it is better to consult the doctor & get the right medicine prescribed. Even if you are diagnosed with ED, don’t worry. ED is a curable sexual disorder. Some worldwide popular ED pills like Kamagra Oral Jelly, Viagra, Tadalafil, Vardenafil, etc. are like blessings for men suffering from impotence.

These pills not only minimize the effects of ED but also improve male sexual performance by making them last for around 4 to 5 hours. This duration is enough for any man to satisfy his lady love by extending climax & having the sexual pleasure to the fullest.

Also, don’t get surprised if you find one in four men suffering from impotence. This sexual disorder is growing rapidly & is currently affecting millions of men across the globe. It is well said that every problem has a solution and so does ED!

3 Ways to Maintain a Good Erectile Health

Stick to a Healthy Lifestyle

Following a healthy lifestyle doesn’t guarantee that you won’t see any health issues ever. But, you can at least stay assured that you have played your part in reducing the risk of major health issues coming your way. In this case, you should stay active by regular exercising, quit smoking & drinking habits, and ensure that you get enough sleep.

Talk to your partner freely

Many men are afraid of discussing their sexual problems with their partners considering that they would leave them. Don’t be among them. If something is making you feel anxious about sex, talk about it. Let your partner know what you’re going through. It isn’t an impossible task, but it will make your partner aware of your current situation & their comfort will make dealing with the sexual disorder easier.

Use ED Pills

No matter if you’re living in your 20s, 40s, or 60s, you’ll surely find an ED pill that fits best according to your health conditions. Though several OTC pills are available for impotence, it would be better if you consult the doctor & ask for the right ED pill as per your needs.

If you don’t know, several factors are considered before prescribing a particular ED medicine to men. Some are eligible for a lighter dosage while some need a higher dosage to cure ED.

The Takeaway

By the time you’re here, you must have found the answer to how long a man can last in bed & if there is an issue, you know what the cure is. It’s all up to you as to how strongly you face ED.