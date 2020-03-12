EFL Learning Center | English Language School in Chiang Mai

Looking to learn the English language in Chiang Mai or finding the best IELTS Trainers in Chiang Mai? You are in the right place. There are schools in Chiang Mai that can help augment your communication and writing skills. But not all of them have the best resources to provide you with a conducive learning environment.

Today, we want to tell you about one of the best English Schools in Chiang Mai, EFL learning Center or โรงเรียนสอนภาษาต่างประเทศเชียงใหม่ (ล้านนา) in Thai. Read on to learn more about them.

About EFL Learning Centre

This language school is known to be the first language school located in South-East Asia. Since its launch in 2005, the institution has received two internationally recognized certifications from the UK. Their English courses are delivered under the SEE TEFL brand, which is also recognized and certified by TQUK (Training Qualifications UK).

The school has received certification from ISO 9001 since 2008. This is because they are keen on delivering expert customer service alongside top quality management. Above all the institution has also been approved by the Thai Ministry of Education as a reliable provider of effective foreign languages in Chiang Mai.

Support For International Students

The institution offers VISA Support. The support and consultation are provided to students before they enter the country until the end of the program. Once the students have arrived at the airport, the school organizes for their pickup. Furthermore tThis is done through transportation services offered by Chiang Mai International Airport for International Learners.

This is probably one of the best places to back to school and learn English in Chiang Mai. Once you have manifested a genuine interest in enrolling with them, they help you get a Thai bank account. This service is affiliated with EFL international students and is also provided free of charge by bank officials.

They also offer charity and community services, and you are free to become a part of all this. They organize services such as language camps consistently through a wide range of courses in the institution.

Support for Thai Students

Competitions are organized by scholarships EFL learning centre. There is a wide range of awards offered to learners from various learning institutions within Chiang Mai and its proximity. These scholarships are created to encourage the learning of foreign languages, which would then empower the youth to be oriented in learning various languages. This language school has also been there for many years, and it keeps adding more programs to help support both local and international students.

Courses Offered

They have different courses that are centered around learning a language.

Junior English

This course is available at the primary level. It entails a basic level of English, and there is no limitation or level required. Each class has between three and six learners. This is a good size as it encourages collaboration among learners and their teachers. There are two semesters each year. The first one runs from May to September and the second one from November to March. Classes are also available on Saturdays and Sundays and run for 15 hours each day. A native English teacher provides the classes.

This course is designed to make English interesting and also to enhance confidence. The challenge faced by most students is the inability to understand English and get enough practice.

English for Teens

This course is available for secondary level students. There is no minimum level required, which means it is a basic level course. There are two semesters each year, with the first one running from May to September and the second one from November to March. Classes are available on Saturdays and Sundays and run for 15 hours each day.

This class is suitable for teenagers who can speak English with confidence and are looking for opportunities to further their studies to get employed. Even more the school aims to move students to natural, fluent, and dynamic English with excellent pronunciation, which also augments confidence.

Effective Conversation

This course level is available for students who are eighteen years and over. There is no minimum level required to join this course. Each class has between three and six learners. Furthermore the program is available every two months throughout the year. The classes are available on Saturdays and Sundays and run for 15 hours each day.

This course is available for all adults who want go back to school and take their English conversation skills to the next level for professional or personal reasons. This course can be also created around working schedules and its aims at improving pronunciations.

Business English Conversation

This course is designed for learners who are twenty years old and up. The course opens every two months and is available throughout the year. Classes are available on weekends and runs for 15 hours each day. This course will help improve your workplace communication skills.

Contact Information

Address: 208/2 Kaewnawarat Road, T. Watkate, A. Muang Chiang Mai 50000 Thailand​

Phone Number: 053 242 945, 053 242 946, 053 242 947, 089 956 6889

Email address: efl.learningcentre.cm@gmail.com

Youtube Channel: EFL Chiang Mai

If you are looking to improve your business and workplace etiquette and also your pronunciation, then you should consider the EFL Learning Centre. Visit their website today, and take a look at additional goodies they have for you.