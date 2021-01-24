Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergents – Another Step in Caring for Mother Nature

In recent years, we have become more and more conscious of the quality of cosmetics and detergents we use. Natural products are now an important part of the market and many are hoping that this trend will continue. Most of us are unaware that regular detergents can negatively impact our natural environment. These are not only the activist’s threats but the reality. Fortunately, we can make some easy changes to our everyday routine to change this. One of them is to use Eco-friendly green laundry detergents.

What are the most important features of natural laundry detergents?

A bottle of regular laundry detergent can contain up to several dozen chemicals. Some of them can be toxic and lead to such health issues as skin irritation, rash, allergies, respiratory illnesses and even cancer. Fortunately, there are some green and all-natural alternatives that are free from toxic substances. Such products are hypoallergenic and use plant and mineral derived ingredients which occur naturally. This way they don’t leave chemicals and toxins on the surface of clothes. This is the best way to get rid of allergies and skin irritation. Such products can also be used as baby laundry detergents.

Green laundry detergents and the natural environment

The most popular laundry detergents that we can find in local stores and supermarkets contain chemicals that can not only affect our health, but also harm the natural environment. Such substances as phosphates, which have water-softening capacities, can affect the oxygen level in water and therefore threaten natural marine life. There are also some products which can be used in hot water. This is a great waste of energy and choosing cold-water detergents is definitely much more environmentally-friendly.

The best natural laundry detergents

Choosing the best natural laundry detergent can be a huge challenge! Unfortunately, many products which are on sale and labelled as natural can also contain toxic substances. To be sure that the product is 100% natural, avoid laundry detergents which don’t offer a fully-transparent list of ingredients. If it includes such elements as fragrance or aroma, you can never be sure of what actually is inside. Green laundry detergents are the ones that you can always rely on. More importantly, they are also the best baby laundry detergents that you can choose.

Some examples of natural laundry detergents

Many natural laundry detergents are available online. You can find them on both manufacturers’ sites and popular marketplaces. Check out some popular examples:

Seventh Generation Laundry detergent

https://www.amazon.com/Seventh-Generation-Concentrated-Detergent-Unscented/dp/B0091DS0UY/

This natural laundry detergent has been made for sensitive skin. It does not contain any artificial fragrances, dyes and brighteners. It features a triple-enzyme formula that fights tough stains. The product is not tested on animals.

AspenClean Natural Laundry Detergent

https://cleaningproducts.aspenclean.com/collections/eco-friendly-all-natural-laundry-detergent

The producer offers a detailed description of its green detergent including a full list of ingredients used. Similarly to the first product, this one is also free from artificial chemicals such as colors, brighteners and fragrances. Moreover, it does not contain any toxic preservatives, mineral oil and petroleum-base ingredients. It is made without phosphates and parabens. The product is not animal-tested, and it is sold in a 100% recycled plastic container.

We hope that now you know why using Eco-friendly detergents is so important in our everyday life. If you don’t want to spend much time in stores comparing different products, buy your new laundry detergent online. Remember to go for products with a complete list of ingredients revealed.