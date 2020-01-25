Discover How Simple is it to Get a Singapore Visa

Singapore is one of the smallest countries in the world but despite its size many visitors still require a visa. For many people a visa is essential for entering Singapore especially for a specific purpose.

Singapore is a developed country the number of people around the world likes to immigrate for work, studies or business purposes. Some visitors who wish to visit Singapore just as tourists still may need a visa.

Also some people will go to Singapore for business, education, media, and other purposes. These people need to choose a suitable Singapore Visa. You can find the four basic types of visas.

Where to get a Singapore visa?

In this digital world, this becomes simpler and so the people can either visit the Singapore embassy directly or they can simply apply for a visa online. The visa for Indians can be availed in two ways. One is they have to use the help of the known member in Singapore.

This kind of method will be safe and also they do not need to pay any extra amount. But if they do not have anyone then it is always better to register the name and get the visa online. The name and the personal details need to be registered correctly and also you should have to upload the picture.

This is the good one for the people to get the visa immediately at their doorstep within a few days. They can simply make a copy of the registration form online and also they can simply make the payment online.

You can get a Singapore business visa if you are going for business purpose. Most of the people go to this country because this is called the business hub and so most of the entrepreneurs prefer Singapore for business purposes.

What are the things to be noted before applying for the visa?

The passport that you are using should be valid and until you return from there. Another important thing is that the cover letter needs to be written and submitted to the Singapore embassy. The address in the passport should have the correct address.

This means that if you have changed the address then you have to submit the address proof with the attested copies. The leave letter from the company is also an essential one for registering for the visa.

You may attach the hotel booking receipts with the other documents to get Singapore Visa. A few applicants also need to show the bank statement for the last three months. Also the last three years if they are a regular traveller.

Suppose you are travelling to the country for the first time then you no need to submit any of the other documents except the three months of the bank account statement.

If you are travelling alone then you should also be given the NOC form from the family members like the wife or husband. Thus when you have done all the above steps then you will get the visa immediately.

Now you are ready to fly.