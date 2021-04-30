Wonderful Entertainment Options Bitcoin has to Offer Users

Throughout its years on the market, Bitcoin has expanded to include much more than just the excellent opportunities most outsiders know it for. From them, one of the most popular ones is Bitcoin-related entertainment!

Users can’t get enough of the wonderful entertainment options Bitcoin has to offer, but while they all get some attention, a few are more beloved than others. If you’re wondering which Bitcoin entertainment options you should try out, here are the ones that Bitcoin users are enjoying the most.

Romance Books

It seems that love is in the air for Bitcoin users judging by the amount of traction romantic literature has gotten among Bitcoin users. Of course, we can see why Bitcoin users are fond of this reading material. Since so many authors now have the chance to share their work with the world through self-publishing, the romance genre is filled with so much variety that everyone can enjoy a nice read that relates to them and their current relationship status!

If you’re in the mood to lose yourself in an epic romance, there are more ways than one to get it. The best way is arguably through Amazon. While the platform isn’t Bitcoin-friendly, users can buy Amazon gift cards from crypto shops like Coinsbee and use that balance to shop on Amazon.

If you prefer an old-fashioned reading moment, you can buy a paperback and have it shipped to your house, but if you’re more of the tech-savvy type you can grab an eBook and read on your phone!

Fantasy Games

With the constant improvements in the video game industry, taking up the hobby of gaming can get a bit expensive. Thankfully, if you want to get into gaming, you can make some nice passive income to afford it through automated trading.

Premium automated trading software like Immediate Edge offers users an easy way to start trading Bitcoin that doesn’t require extensive knowledge in the field. With the help of the AI algorithms these apps support, users can track the best investment opportunities out there and take them automatically if they seem profitable.

With enough coins in your Bitcoin wallet, you can jump into the world of video games through its most popular category – fantasy games! Fantasy role playing games have always been a smash-hit, but they’ve gained even more traction now thanks to popular titles like The Witcher and Skyrim.

We all like a nice escape into mystical worlds from time to time, and these games manage to serve us that easily. Whether you’re playing on PC or Console, you can find an excellent range of fantasy titles in Bitcoin-friendly shops like Coinsbee, the Microsoft Xbox Store, and the PlayStation Network.

Horror TV

It’s no secret that tons of people have an obsession with horror. The adrenaline rush we get from watching a series of terrifying events unfold on screen is irreplaceable, so we can see why so many Bitcoin users find this TV category so desirable! Whether it’s because we get to experience sheer terror in a safe environment or because we’re fascinated with the unknown, horror is here to stay, and we say everyone should embrace it with an open mind.

If you’re itching to get your hands on a spooky TV show or movie through Bitcoin, we have good news. While most streaming services aren’t Bitcoin-friendly, you can subscribe to them through a gift card obtained with Bitcoin.

Sure, it might be a bit of a roundabout process, but it’s worth the premium horror content that platforms like Netflix have to offer. If you’re not sure where to start once you’ve got your subscription we recommend watching the Haunting of Hill house. The series is a creep show of hidden spirits everywhere intertwined with a hauntingly good story!