Top 4 Cryptocurrency Investment Mistakes You Shouldn’t Make

Investing in cryptocurrency can be exciting and profitable if you’re doing it right. On the other hand, it can lead to financial loss if you’re making one or more of the common investment mistakes.

The good news is that these mistakes are preventable, and if you’re making any of these mistakes, you can turn bad habits into wealth-building habits today. The sooner you get started, the faster you’ll put yourself on the right path to profitability.

1. Falling into the Hype Trap

Social media can be a great tool for learning, but it can also lead cryptocurrency investors astray. Just because someone on Twitter or Facebook says that he’s a crypto expert or makes predictions with confidence, doesn’t mean that he’s actually a profitable investor.

Anyone can say that he’s a winner in the cryptocurrency markets, and everyone gets to share his opinion on social media. Bear in mind, however, that the purveyors of hype won’t help you if you follow their advice and end up losing money.

If you see someone promoting a cryptocurrency as if it’s the greatest thing since sliced bread, beware. That person might behave a particular business interest in that crypto coin or maybe offering information that’s not verified.

Due diligence is the key here and informed cryptocurrency investors must be their own fact-checkers. This is particularly true in the world of crypto, where small-cap coins can quickly come and go – and the hype purveyors can disappear as fast as those coins.

2. Trading Too Much

Trading more isn’t the same thing as trading better. In other words, cryptocurrency investing for the long haul means choosing the quality of trades over the number of trades.

Beginners are particularly susceptible to over-trading in the cryptocurrency markets. It’s not unusual for neophytes to want to jump in head-first, placing 15 or 20 trades a day.

It’s best to dip your feet into the crypto investing pool, rather than dive in and risk too much, too fast. Over-trading can lead to rapid capital loss – and besides, more trades mean more fees and commissions, which can drain your account’s value quickly.

Worse yet, over-traders tend to do what’s known as “revenge trading”: they’ll lose one or more trades in a row, and then furiously place more trades to try and win that money back. It’s a recipe for disaster, so please don’t be a revenge trader.

3. Investing Before Conducting Research

This point connects with the previous point about over-trading. When you’re constantly placing trades, this means that you probably haven’t taken the time and the effort to conduct thorough research on each trade.

There’s an old but wise saying in the markets: Know what you own. There are literally thousands of cryptocurrency tokens out there, and it’s easy to make the mistake of buying a crypto coin without learning all you can about that coin.

Seasoned investors treat cryptocurrency investing as if they’re partners in a business venture. They’ve conducted thorough research on a cryptocurrency and learned all of the fundamentals: the origin and history of the token, the circulation and market cap, the price chart, and so on.

And so, research is the foundation: only when you know what you own, can you truly call yourself an informed cryptocurrency investor.

4. Not Choosing a Secure Cryptocurrency Exchange and Wallet

As a crypto investor, choosing the right exchange is extremely important. It can mean the difference between an enjoyable investing experience or a miserable one.

Things to look for when selecting a cryptocurrency exchange include low fees, top customer service, rapid order execution, a wide selection of tokens available for trading, and robust security features.

As an example, Okex.com is a cryptocurrency exchange that offers all of these features on one user-friendly platform. In addition, the platform offers a comprehensive Okex Academy where you can learn the basics all the way up to more advanced concepts in cryptocurrency investing, along with tools like historical cryptocurrency prices and analysis. These tools give users the information they need to make the right crypto investment decisions.

While you’re at it, make sure that the exchange you’re using has a secure cryptocurrency wallet. You don’t want to commit another common crypto investing error: choosing a less reliable wallet, as you could end up being the latest victim of hackers and thieves.

To safeguard yourself against these types of attacks, be sure to get a crypto wallet with a multi-layer security mechanism.

By following these guidelines and avoiding the most common mistakes, you’ll be on the right track as an informed and hopefully more profitable cryptocurrency investor.