The Arrival of Potential Shiba Inu Rival: What is the Sanshu Inu Coin?

Thanks to influencers and retail investors online, meme coins have received a lot of attention in a short period. Although Bitcoin and Ethereum remain giant in the cryptocurrency market and popular in daily news headlines, many meme coins like Sanshu still cannot be stopped from being the next hottest crypto and talk of the crypto community.

Currently, the biggest meme coin is Dogecoin (DOGE)—which started as a joke in 2013. The satirical cryptocurrency was created by software developers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer as a parody of Bitcoin and the many other cryptocurrencies claiming big intentions to take over the world. Years later, another decentralised meme cryptocurrency was created in the name of Shiba Inu coin. It was developed by an unknown person or persons identified only as “Ryoshi” in August of 2020. Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a Dogecoin-based ERC-20 token on the Ethereum network, and it describes itself as the “Dogecoin killer.”

On May 12, 2021, a very similar to Dogecoin-based Hoge was launched—the SanshuInu coin. The SHIB token has risen in value this year after being nicknamed the “Dogecoin killer,” but with the release of SanshuInu, SHIB may potentially have its killer as well.

In this article, we will discuss this recently launched cryptocurrency and get to know more about the SanshuInu coin.

Introducing Meme Coins

Meme coins are a form of cryptocurrency, but there is a key distinction between cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu and currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum, and it has to do with usage. Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the most popular cryptocurrencies, were created to tackle real-world issues. Their ultimate objective is to be widely accepted by merchants, resulting in the creation of a new type of decentralised currency that will revolutionise many sectors.

Meme coins, however, currently serve no real-world use, and the majority of them were established for the sole goal of making money. Some of these coins have become well-known as a result of celebrity endorsements, and retail investors have inflated their values by actively marketing them online. This explains why, despite their weak underpinnings, many meme coins have seen tremendous growth.

What is SanshuInu (SANSHU)?

SanshuInu is a community-focused transaction network that is completely decentralised. It is a meme-based deflationary cryptocurrency that pays holders for every transaction made on its network. By burning the whole liquidity pool (LP) and development wallet, its development team distinguishes itself from other joke currencies. They also gave up control of the protocol, thereby rendering it rug pool-proof.

SANSHU is a relatively recent participant in the dog-themed cryptocurrency race, and it has not had much opportunity to establish itself. Overall, though, it has gotten a lot of attention. It has grown by 40% so far, making it one of the most popular dog-meme coins in the crypto world.

At the time of writing, no project whitepaper and project team details have been submitted.

What are the features that SANSHU offers?

There are five (5) listed features according to their website:

Token Burn – around 58% of their total token supply have already been burnt.

around 58% of their total token supply have already been burnt. Redistribution – each transaction results in a 1% redistribution of funds among the holders.

each transaction results in a 1% redistribution of funds among the holders. Fair Launch – they launched fairly, with no team tokens.

they launched fairly, with no team tokens. Community Focus – they want to include the community to make decisions that benefit everyone.

they want to include the community to make decisions that benefit everyone. Flexible Management – they stay flexible and open to community suggestions while achieving their goals according to the SANSHU team’s built roadmap.

Can SANSHU beat the SHIB token?

According to an article from express.co.uk, SANSHU will not be able to match SHIB’s achievements just yet. Even though SANSHU has been on the rise in the last week of June 2021, it is doubtful that it will eventually overtake Shiba Inu.

A single Sanshu coin is worth less than $0.00000001, with the same quantity worth one-millionth of a dollar as per Market Realist.

Risk notes to crypto traders: If you are new to the crypto world, it is always best to conduct thorough research to learn more about cryptocurrencies, especially your preferred cryptocurrency. It is also worth noting that, unlike traditional finance, cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile. Today, Bitcoin remains the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap.

