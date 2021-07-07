PrimeXBT : Everything You Need to Know About Bitcoin Trading Platform

PrimeXBT is a popular Bitcoin trading platform among cryptocurrency traders, as well as serious professionals who trade CFDs on stock indices, forex, commodities and more. But there is a lot of competition in finance, so we’ve put together this guide outlining all of the most important facts and features related to the advanced trading infrastructure.

Reputation

First and foremost, a platform is only as good as its reputation. Any company can promise the world, but only few back up promises with value and innovation.

PrimeXBT has been recognized with several industry awards that highlight excellence in crypto, forex, and in general. The reputation also extends into the community, often being promoted by industry influencers, top analysts, and traders alike.

Getting Started

Getting started is about as easy as it gets for any platform, requiring only an email address and the user to select their region for regulatory purposes. After confirming residency and the email address, users can log in instantly and create a free margin trading account with no minimums.

The platform is easy to use, with a customizable user interface and clearly defined sections for each important area. The main section includes all important account info, as well as a place to make deposits or withdrawals. There’s also a reporting tab for accounting and tax purposes.

Customer Service

Although the platform is simple to access for anyone new or experienced, in case of any emergencies or if the need for assistance arises, PrimeXBT offers 24/7 live customer support via a chat system and email. That means there’s always a friendly face waiting to help you should something come up.

In addition there’s a wealth of information available in the help center as well as guides and trading tips within the company blog that’s regularly updated.

Deposit and Withdrawals

Deposits and withdrawals are also simple, but not standard compared to other platforms. For security purposes, withdrawals are made just one per day from a cold wallet system to ensure the highest level of asset protection.

Deposits are made to an equally secure account system built on bank grade safety infrastructure. Additional protections such as two-factor authentication and compulsory address whitelisting are also available.

Multi-Asset Margin Trading Accounts

Once deposits are made, separate margin accounts can be set up for BTC, ETH, USDT and USDC. Newly added stablecoin accounts add another layer of protection to risk by avoiding base currency volatility associated with Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Using any of these assets, users can trade CFDs on forex, crypto, stock indices, and commodities like gold, oil, silver and gas.

Technical Analysis Software

No successful trader skips out on technical analysis – which is the key to improving the probabilities for success. Rather than playing a guessing game, technical analysis tools let you draw a roadmap for price action yourself, build a plan, and execute your trading strategy.

Using such tools, traders can also learn where support and resistance lie to know where to take profit or set a stop loss order. Technical analysis tools are available right from the analysis section of the account dashboard, and features tools from TradingView.

Advanced Order Types

With a plan in place and a read on the market, users can look toward the toolset offered by the platform. The range of advanced order types include market orders, limit orders, or one-cancels-the-other orders, as well as protection orders such as stop loss orders.

All orders can also be modified with a take profit order that triggers the moment a target is reached. This allows for fine tuning of trading strategies and more booked profits overall.

Mobile Application

The mobile application for iPhone and Android smartphones provides access to everything above except for the charting tools, all for free. Other platforms charge a subscription fee for similar services.

The mobile app lets traders manage positions on the go and keep tabs on markets no matter where they are.

Covesting Copy Trading

Another competitive advantage PrimeXBT has over all the rest, is the Covesting copy trading module. The module lets followers connect with strategy managers who show profits through a global leaderboard system.

Followers get to copy the trades of those with more experience and skills then they have, while the strategy managers earn a portion from the success fees followers make on copied trades enabling profits for all.

Conclusion

There are so many more features that we’re barely scratching the surface of what PrimeXBT has to offer, such as a four-level referral program, some of the lowest fees around, and much more. To learn more, visit PrimeXBT.