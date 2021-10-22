KuCoin — A Leading Crypto Exchange In The Market

KuCoin is the leading cryptocurrency exchange that was launched in September 2017. The platform initially began with the mission “People’s Exchange”. So far, it has lived up to this billing and now ranks as one of the Top 5 crypto exchanges in the market.

The platform has been in existence for more than four years now, and it has achieved many historical moments in the cryptocurrency market during the cycle of bullish and bearish trends. Significantly, Kucoin has experienced exponential growth in four years, earning more than 8 million users, and the highest daily transaction has surpassed $10 billion.

Kucoin was named as one of the best crypto exchanges of 2021 by Forbes Advisor. The crypto exchange has expanded its platform to create a positive impact for users in the crypto industry. It has done this through concerted efforts to lower the barriers for users to enter the cryptocurrency market with ease.

Moreover, KuCoin’s crypto network began to experience its rapid growth in 2018, while it took shape in 2019. The crypto exchange has more than 800 trading pairs, and 400 cryptocurrencies are listed on KuCoin. Its statistics show an average trading volume of $1.75 billion for 24-hours.

In fact, during 2020, Kucoin initiated a smooth-bull-run following the update on the security level of the crypto exchange. While the top trending talks of the cryptocurrency market covers Defi, NFTs, Meme tokens, GameFi, and Metaverse, KuCoin holds the top position on current hot topics regarding crypto exchanges. It has managed to sustain its features and developments to offer users with best cryptocurrency options.

The adoption of cryptocurrencies is huge as the crypto market is offering the best solutions for users. This mass adoption promotes the value of cryptocurrencies and makes it easy for users to understand the future of finance.

KuCoin Achievements

Over the past few years, Kucoin has provided the best crypto services for users as a trusted cryptocurrency exchange. The crypto exchange believes that people will eventually get involved with cryptocurrencies in the future. It has expanded its service to users in more than 100 countries and regions. Kucoin worked in improving its scalability, stability, and security to reach users globally.

Significantly, in February 2019, KuCoin came up with its updated version kuCoin Platform 2.0, which empowers the exchange app for iOS and Android users. A unique feature from this update to the KuCoin app was Red Envelope. This new feature allows users to send cryptocurrencies to their friends as gifts. The one who gets a red envelope will receive the cryptocurrency at no cost.

This new feature was one of the updates. Other improvements include the security solutions and simplification of KYC. In the series of KuCoin’s successful projects, KuCoin Spotlight is one such project which earned attention. KuCoin Spotlight is a token crowdfunding platform that was launched in March 2019. It intends to help crypto-related projects in raising funds, attracting community attention, and growing influence.

Additionally, KuCoin released its next platform in August 2019. Pool-X, a Proof-of-Stake platform that offers liquidity for staked cryptocurrency. It helps to encourage the future development of the PoS ecosystem by supporting lockup-crypto transactions. Following that, KuCoin launched the Instant Exchange Service in February 2020. This world-class crypto exchange service allows instant crypto transactions for mainstream cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, and USDT.

The Instant Exchange function has many advantages, including swift transactions completed within 1 second and supporting large orders. Besides, it has no transaction fee, which improves transaction efficiency and reduces transaction costs.

Moreover, after the launch of Pool-X liquidity by the crypto exchange, the growth of KuCoin was accelerated by adding more than 17 fiat currencies to the list. Significantly, the exchange now supports over 50 fiat currencies for crypto purchases.

Closing Thoughts

Every year since the launch of KuCoin, the exchange puts effort into adding new features and comes up with updates for its users. Over the past 4 years, KuCoin has achieved great heights and has captured the title “Best Crypto Exchange” from the traders. Significantly, the past few years were exciting for traders because crypto markets experienced increased competition and uncertainty.

Within this period of time, the crypto market earned millions of users where the trend of cryptocurrencies became global. On the other hand, there was confusion regarding crypto assets and secure platforms to invest in. As a result, selecting a trustworthy and reliable exchange for vulnerability is more important than ever. The KuCoin exchange has proven to be the right choice for many users in the industry due to its security.

KuCoin is the most trusted and best crypto exchange in the industry as it uses multi-layered security. It is a safe platform where digital assets are secure on the crypto exchange. Consequently, it charges extremely low fees of 0.1% with a 20% discount if users pay with KCS. On the whole, KuCoin is the best crypto exchange where users can trade their cryptocurrencies comfortably and without any fear of high risks.

