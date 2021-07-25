How to Use Simplex to Buy Bitcoin and Other Cryptocurrencies

A few years ago, buying digital currencies like Bitcoin was more challenging compared to nowadays. Over recent years, several new methods by which you can purchase digital currencies have been introduced. You can now even buy crypto with cash via crypto ATMs and use credit cards as well at Simplex.

Buying Bitcoin using credit cards is one of the most common methods used by crypto enthusiasts to load cryptocurrencies into their wallets. You can now use Simplex to buy Bitcoin and many other digital currencies and then make your payment using a credit card without creating an account with any crypto exchange.

This means that buying Bitcoin now is no longer such a big challenge, and using services such as Simplex has helped simplify the process even further while keeping the transactions safe at the same time. Simplex has partnered with top crypto exchanges such as Nakitcoins to enable crypto investors to buy Bitcoin with ease. In this article, we share details on how you can use Simplex to buy Bitcoin.

Why choose Simplex to buy Bitcoin?

As mentioned above, there are now several ways you can purchase Bitcoin. However, none of the options are as convenient as the Simplex Visa card. The fact that Simplex services are available all over the globe means that you can purchase bitcoins at any time from anywhere as long as you meet some expectations and the terms of your credit card issuer allow it.

If you want to load bitcoins to your wallet, Simplex is the good choice to buy Bitcoin because transactions are instant and the company offers competitive rates. All you need to have is some credit available on your card and a crypto wallet account that supports Bitcoin.

What are the requirements when buying Crypto using Simplex?

The process of buying Bitcoin using a Simplex debit card is straightforward, and it is even much easier when you are using Nakitcoins as your crypto exchange. This is because you do not have to sign up or go through any Know Your Customer (KYC) checks to make a Simplex cryptocurrency purchase with Nakitcoins. Additionally, you can make high-value transactions using a single credit card.

While using the Simplex page, it is recommended that you keep a scanned copy of your ID on your phone as you may have to fulfill the KYC requirements at the Simplex checkout page. You will have to upload this ID copy before completing the transaction and getting the bitcoins instantly transferred to your wallet.

What are the steps of making a Simplex purchase?

First of all, visit your favorite exchange (such as Nakitcoins) and select the buy Bitcoin option. You will then be asked to enter the amount you wish to buy and the Bitcoin wallet address to which the bitcoins will be transferred. After entering these details, select the continue to Simplex option. Note that you will pay 8% flat rate fees when you buy bitcoins on Nakitcoins when using Simplex.

You will be redirected to the Simplex website, where you will be required to fill the Simplex payment form. Your payment will first need to be verified for the transaction to go through, especially if you are using the card for the first time. After completing the form, agree to the terms and conditions and proceed to the ‘pay now’ option. You will then receive a confirmation message informing you that your request is being processed. After that, you will receive the bitcoins as soon as your payment has been verified.



