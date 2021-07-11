Gemini VS Coinbase: What’s the Difference and Which Ones the Best

“Security first-approach” to trading should be the principle of every crypto trader. Those who’re dealing with the financial investment procedures tend to make more money on the secured exchange liquidities. Start following the sound objectives of the trustworthy and well-known centralized exchanges. The two most popular exchanges in terms of trading volume are nothing but Gemini vs Coinbase and people often try to figure out the best Crypto exchange between the two. Beginners will be comfortable in using either platforms because both the exchange platforms are user-friendly.

If you want to learn about trading, you need to choose the Coinbase because it lets you earn crypto. You will be able to notice the business patterns more on this cryptocurrency exchange platform. Thereby, the Gemini exchange is meant for seasoned investors who are heavily competing for market shares. This popular exchange medium allows traders to trade with other users actively.

However, in the burgeoning exchange industry, the Coinbase is the globally established exchange. It has a slight edge over competitors, and you can trade in more currency types with that.

Get a Basic Idea of the Crypto Exchange

The comparison of crypto exchanges is made to see how Gemini vs. Coinbase fees stacks up. Traders can make better choices regarding the costs of the deals.

Dealing with these intuitive and trading platforms has to be reviewed based on the overall costs for trading volumes and amounts. They also need to determine standout features, available payment methods, and the functionality of mobile applications.

Both the exchange types look the same, but certainly, differences exist between the two. Learn more about the essential differences between Gemini vs. Coinbase in 2021. Are you looking to learn all the crypto essentials to avoid scams and hacks?

Customer Service Experience

When it comes to knowing more about Gemini vs. coinbase, you need to know the customer service experience. Customers availing of the service can expect phone support from Monday to Friday, 6 am to 6 pm Pacific Time. If the users suspect any fraud, they can use the support line to disable their accounts.

On the other hand, Gemini crypto users are more advantageous in this comparison. They can avail the dedicated phone line and customer support for 24*7 hours. The hired customer service representatives of the Gemini crypto are fluent in multiple languages and can assist the customers better. In terms of the competitive edge on customer service, the Gemini crypto is much better. i It uses email and chats as the most commonly used communication portals.

Fee Structure of the Exchanges

As soon as you become familiar with the crypto exchange platforms, you can draw better insights into the Gemini vs. coinbase. In comparison to the other popular exchange platforms, higher charges are made for the Gemini and coinbase. Although, users create a careful decision in the payment method consisting of the convenience fee.

More to it, the coinbase has an elevated fee structure. To make a clear understanding, you can avail a flat fee of $2.99. Those who opt for paying through credit card experience that the exchange drops the flat fee but simultaneously, the interest goes high at $3.99 for the credit card transaction.

Gemini trading fees are determined by how trading is conducted. To keep you well informed, you will find a different fee structure for the web-based and mobile trades. Trades rising $200 in value are charged with a 1.49%transaction fee.

Highlights on the Security Feature

These two investment methods have become too popular to their investors in terms of security features. Both Gemini and coinbase offer a two-factor authentication (2FA) process.Also, to keep the exchange liquidities secured, users prefer to use the authy app for Gemini or the google authenticator app for coinbase. You will come across the fact that the coinbase keeps 98% of customer funds in the safe deposit vaults.

The Gemini defined users’ need role permissions for better access to the trading cryptocurrency. Also, you can use a specific set-up address for the withdrawal of liquidity.

To avoid further frauds, the Gemini crypto uses the Gemini wallet, and the coinbase ensures 2% of the assets are stored in the hot storage.

An Evaluative Assessment on the Crypto Exchanges

The evaluation of the Gemini vs. coinbase in 2021 is based on the shared attributes that they have. They are on par in several categories, such as security levels and customer service options. Active traders prefer the coinbase because it comes up with better liquidity and cheaper trading fees. This informative guide should have helped you narrow down the options on the deposit and withdrawal methods, self-help guidance, and security features of Gemini and Coinbase both.