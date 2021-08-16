Crypto Artists Changing the Boundaries of Modern Digital Art

Although the finest digital art used to be found on the boxes of video games, fine artists are now employing digital technologies to produce one-of-a-kind, intriguing creations, thanks to the introduction of cryptocurrency like bitcoin.

Crypto art rose in popularity fast with the creation of blockchain networks such as Bitcoin and Ethereum in the mid to late 2010s, owing to the underlying technology’s unique capacity to allow wholly digital artworks to be purchased, sold, or collected by anyone in a decentralized way. The term “non-fungible tokens” (or NFT) has recently been introduced to us as these have become the hottest art commodity in town.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world aspects such as art, music, in-game products, and films. They are bought and traded online, often using cryptocurrency, and they are usually encoded with the same software as many other cryptos.

Take a peek at some of the crypto artists that are changing the boundaries of modern art right now!

Beeple

Mike Winkelmann aka Beeple, perhaps the greatest name in digital art right now, began his career by partnering with major companies like Apple, Space X, Nike, and Samsung, as well as producing concert graphics for musicians like Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, and Justin Bieber.

Beeple just began exploring NFTs in mid-October 2020 and generated $3.5 million in a single weekend in December by auctioning off multiple versions of three digital artworks and 21 unique pieces. This year, the artist became instantly famous after having his NFT digital artwork sold for almost $70 million. Isn’t that awesome!

Quasimondo

Mario Klingemann, alias Quasimondo, works with neural networks, coding, and algorithms, describing himself as an artist and a sceptic with an inquisitive mind. He is motivated by a desire to understand and examine the underlying workings of any system, whether it be artificial intelligence, deep learning, generative and evolutionary art, glitch art, data categorisation and visualisation, or robotic installations.

As an Artist in Residence at Google Arts & Culture, Quasimondo has worked with prestigious institutions such as The British Library, Cardiff University, and the New York Public Library.

PAK

The mysterious Pak is one of the most intriguing characters in the NFT universe. Pak has been creating digital work for two decades, whether as a solo or as part of a group. The artist is known by some of the world’s greatest tech personalities, including Elon Musk, who owns 1,691 artworks for an average of $9,354.99 apiece. Pak’s art is also predominantly monochrome with geometric forms.

“Metarift,” Pak’s most popular piece, features a six-sphere structure surrounded by a four-ridged band. The two constructions spin opposite to one other throughout the 12-second movie, with a metallic tinge highlighting the materials’ distinct undertones.

FEWOCiOUS

FEWOCiOUS is an 18-year-old emerging star in the art world who has had a string of successful NFT releases. FEWO WORLD, a collaboration with RTFKT, the next-generation sneaker and collectable makers that fuse the realities of fashion and gaming, is one of his most recent creations.

The work of FEWOCiOUS is a whimsical translation of his coming-of-age experience, influenced by current social culture. For his dynamic use of both visual and linguistic elements for digital art, Kulture Hub has likened him to Basquiat and Barbara Kruger.

RTFKT Studios

RTFKT Studios began as an undefined group and has now grown into a major manufacturer of shoes and digital artefacts. Sneakers are digital Skins that may be worn by digital characters in the metaverse, and they are the studio’s huge influence.

“Fewo Charm,” a partnership with Fewocious, is the studio’s best-selling NFT, promising “deep creative powers and otherworldly luck” to those who wear it.

Mad Dog Jones

Mad Dog Jones is a dynamic, adaptive, and surreal artist who was born in Canada. Mad Dog Jones has sold 1,567 NFT artworks by combining music and digital art.

On February 21, 2020, Jones’ highest-selling piece, “Boardwalk,” was sold for $388,888. The piece is a 43-second film depicting a sketched scene in a city. Small rains fall upon the scene as a cab is stopped in an alley with a skyscraper looming overhead. Raindrops fall in time with the beat of the music.

