Benefits of Introducing CBD Oil For Pets Into Your Dog’s Diet

CBD products have gained popularity over the last decade because of its therapeutic properties. The cannabinoid compound cannabidiol is found in the Cannabis sativa strain and connects with a dog’s endocannabinoid system. Because cannabinoids are already naturally produced within the body of a canine, CBD oil products are supplements rather than medications that treats illnesses and help in a dog’s diet.

When CBD is added into your dog’s diet is holds many health benefits and can result in your dog living a happier and healthier lifestyle. Here is a list of all the benefits that you can expect to see in your dog when you decide to add CBD oil into their diet.

1. Pain Relief

For any pooch who is suffering from pain caused by arthritis or post-surgery, CBD oil can act as a powerful painkiller. This is because the endocannabinoid system helps regulate pain in the body. Once there is an introduction of cannabinoids into the bloodstream, it connects with certain receptors that send signals to the nervous system, resulting in a dampened feeling of pain.

A reduced feeling of pain is also achieved because CBD acts as a temporary duller of anandamide. Anandamide is the chemical responsible for sending pain signals to the brain. As a result, your pooch won’t feel pain as intensely as it normally would. Meaning that CBD doesn’t take the pain away, but it just helps your dog cope with it without you having to give him a strong dosage of pain killers.

Certain dog breeds are more prone to hip dysplasia and arthritis that can cause severe pain. Learn more about common medical conditions that is associated with specific dog breeds in this article about 25 dogs breeds with the most health issues by Mercury News:



2. Reduces Stress and Anxiety

Just like humans, dogs can also experience stress, depression, and anxiety. This condition can be caused by a variety of factors including:

Sudden change in environment

The introduction of a new pet or family member in the home

Sudden and loud noises of construction and fireworks

Underlying medical condition

Or trauma because of an abusive past

Stress and anxiety are usually shown in drastic change of behavior:

Sudden bursts of anger and barking

Continuous barking

Urinating inside the home even though they are house trained

Destructive behavior by chewing furniture and clothes

Shaking and tremors

Hiding underneath furniture or in corners

In the same way as humans would have to tend to their anxiety and stress to feel calm, relaxed, and safe, so do dogs. Dogs benefit greatly from CBD oil because it helps them feel calmer and more relaxed. Studies have theorized that cannabidiol can cause the brain to have an increase in serotonin which helps to enhance the mood.

3. Reduces Seizure Fits

Dog epilepsy is a common medical condition without a cure. Learn more about dog epilepsy in this description. It has been proven that CBD can help dogs, and humans, cope with symptoms caused by epilepsy. When you introduce a dosage of only 160mg into your dog’s diet, it can greatly reduce the number of fits your dog has.

This is because cannabinoids within cannabidiol improves the nervous system in that it calms it down. It can help manage tics, tremors, and spasms. Ultimately, resulting in a more relaxed overall body.

4. Improved Immune System

The immune system within a dog is also improved because CBD promotes homeostasis. Homeostasis is the state of a human or animal body that indicates the ultimate balance and functioning of systems. When there is balance within all internal systems, the body will reach homeostasis and an improved immune system.

Whenever a dog falls ill this balance is thrown off. Resulting in unpleasant side effects. When CBD is added into the bloodstream it stimulates the endocannabinoid system which helps to restore the balance and speed up the healing process. As a result, the immune system is made stronger and more capable to cope with bacterial attacks.

Even if your pup isn’t ill, you can introduce CBD into the system to help prevent medical conditions and promote a happy and balanced lifestyle.

5. Reduces Tumor Growth

Dog owners are surprised when they read a pet supply webpage that suggests CBD oil helps to reduce the growth of cancerous tumors. This is in fact true. Studies have proven that although cannabidiols can also treat and heal tumors. Ones that they can ultimately stop or reduce the speed of growth.

When your pup has to undergo chemotherapy, CBD oil can also assist in coping with the unpleasant and uncomfortable side effects. It acts as an antiemetic in that can control vomiting and nausea associated with chemo treatments.

One of the main reasons why pet owners are turning to CBD oil products as an alternative is because it is an all-natural product. During manufacturing no preservatives or additives are included. When you buy credible and high-quality products from dispensaries like Holistapet, you are guaranteed a quality digestive oil that has no added THC, parabens, or chemicals. Made completely organically and vegan-friendly, CBD oil products are safe to introduce into your pet’s diet.

Because it’s seen as a health supplement rather than a medication, owners have nothing to lose when they try it. It is not harmful and might just help your dog cope with intense pain. And above all symptoms caused by horrendous medical conditions.