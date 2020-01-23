Become a Cashback Pro: Making the Most Out of Cashback Websites

You have probably at least heard of cashback websites before, and if you are a thrifty buyer you may already use one. If you are not already aware, cashback websites allow you to click on a special link on their website. You can then collect cashback on purchases.

This can be anything from clothing to car insurance and depending on the offer you may be able to get anything up to 15% back on your purchase. For anyone that wants to save money wherever they can this is a great option along with the use of voucher websites to find hidden discounts that don’t appear obviously on a retailer’s website.

The general premise behind cashback websites is that once you sign up to a site like RebatesMe cashback you can then go through their list of partner retailers and find how much cashback you may be entitled to. If you are a new customer to a website you will often be able to get a higher rate than if you have bought somewhere before. You should take this into account when you are working out which retailer can give you the best offer.

When you find the cashback offer that you want you click the link on the cashback website which will take you to the retailer’s website. Once there you make the purchase as usual and the cashback will appear in your account when the sale has been confirmed.

This is the basic model of cashback websites and is one of the best ways to save money. If you are interested in other great tips to save money check out this page on Money Saving Expert which is always updating with new advice.

Freebies on cashback websites

One feature of cashback sites that you might not be aware of is that may of them have freebie sections. This is where you can get things like free samples sent directly to you all in one place. This is great if you have a young family as there are often free samples for toys and games. Items that will keep the little ones busy for a while. You can also get free cashback by doing surveys and entering giveaways. These won’t change your life but if you do them regularly you can add to your cashback pot that will help you pay for a birthday gift or for Christmas.

Get cashback while you shop on the high street

Cashback is not limited to shopping online anymore. Many of the top cashback sites have apps that allow you to get cashback while you shop. You search for the store that you are browsing in and see if there is a cashback offer.

If there is then you simply take a picture of the receipt to prove your purchase. Other cashback sites have an option to register you credit card and then as long as you shop with that card you will get the cashback just like if you were to shop online.