The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Now Accepting 2025 Scholarship Applications

The American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) is now accepting scholarship applications for 2025. This year, the ATF aims to award 100 scholarships to deserving Thai students at both university and vocational levels, continuing its commitment to workforce development in Thailand.

The ATF Scholarship Program offers more than financial support. Recipients participate in specialized activities and professional development camps organized by AMCHAM Thailand. These experiences help students build essential career and life skills while gaining valuable exposure to professional environments and career pathways.

Many alumni have secured positions with AMCHAM member companies, multinational organizations, and government agencies, forming Thailand’s emerging workforce and continuing to contribute to their communities and the nation’s economic development.

“The AMCHAM Thailand scholarship provides more than just financial assistance. It connects me to a network of accomplished individuals who share similar visions and aspirations,” says Wildan Muna, ATF Scholar, Class of 2023. Fellow scholar Parichat Khuanmateta adds, “The AMCHAM Orientation and Career Camps were particularly beneficial in preparing me for future opportunities.”

The ATF’s scholarship program has a remarkable 20-year legacy, having supported over 3,000 Thai students in completing their university degrees and pursuing their professional aspirations. Many scholarship recipients come from remote areas of Thailand, making this program crucial for expanding educational access nationwide.

Scholarship Application Information:

Vocational applications: Open until May 16, 2025

Open until May 16, 2025 University applications: Open until August 11, 2025

Eligibility requirements:

Demonstrated financial need

Minimum GPAX of 2.8

For university scholarships: Minimum 3.0 GPAX in English

Commitment to 20 hours of community service per academic year

Participation in Orientation and Career Camps

For complete information and application details, visit: https://www.amchamthailand.com/amcham-scholarships/

About ATF

Formally registered in 2004, the American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand Foundation (ATF) is recognized by the Ministry of Finance as a Public Charitable Organization (number 632). All donations are tax-deductible in Thailand and the U.S. 100% of donated funds directly support scholarships and program costs, with administrative support provided by AMCHAM staff and members.

For more information, contact foundation@amchamthailand.com.

