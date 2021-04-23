An Overview of Best Crypto Trading Apps in 2021 . The emergence of digital devices has escalated the importance of crypto applications. Digital currency trading is becoming increasingly popular among retail traders and investors. Those individuals who never invested in any type of financial asset are now looking forward to investing some of their savings into cryptocurrencies exchange business in search of a reasonable return.

The earning opportunities are becoming more visible in the cryptocurrency market as more countries are moving towards building a crypto infrastructure in order to provide ease to the people in dealing with cryptocurrencies. On the other hand, some nations are still observing the impact of the decision of those countries that have already legalized it. Some experts consider the crypto trade market as “unhygienic” for the investors, as a sharp fall in the price could lead to unplanned actions.

Besides the obstacles that cryptocurrency is facing on its way to success, the digital currency users crossed 40 million. The crypto trade market is hot, not only bitcoin but there are some other attractive virtual currencies as well that are in the talks nowadays, like dogecoin.

This article would help you to go through some of the amazing crypto trading apps that could be useful in deciding which one suits your requirement.

Coinbase

Coinbase is the best app for those individuals who are new to the crypto trading market. It provides multiple features to make the trading environment comfortable for the user. Coinbase is one of the best virtual currency trading apps in the market with a user-friendly interface for beginners.

Coinbase is quite informative as well if you are confused about the difference between bitcoin and blockchain, this is the right app to download. Coinbase offers various cryptocurrencies in its exchange. The exchange charge a 0.50% commission per sale.

Voyager

The best thing about Voyager is that it’s commission-free. Voyager is more suitable for traders who are looking forward to exploring altcoins. The exchange offers top altcoins that have good trade volume.

If one is looking forward to getting indulge in serious crypto trading with an intention of earning high returns, the Voyager app is the most appropriate option. The app keeps updating its users about profitable digital currencies. Tools such as charts that are required to analyze the crypto market are also available in the app. The trading app is also safe and secure and covers a wide range of cryptocurrencies as compared to other apps.

Crypto Pro

Crypto Pro is one of the well-reputed apps in the crypto exchange market. It’s free to download and best for iPhone holders. The app offers some amazing features that like different types of charts, custom app icons, and FaceID lock. Those individuals worried about the privacy element while dealing in virtual currencies must consider Crypto Pro, as the app claims that, they do not track the user activity.

Live price charts and advanced notification systems enable users to stay connected to the crypto world, and keep a brief eye on the market condition.

eToro

eToro is among one of the biggest names in the cryptocurrency market with more than 12 million traders worldwide. eToro is the most legit trading application when it comes to regulations as it is regulated by FCA, ASIC, and CySEC.

eToro facilitates its traders with traditional assets and CFDs in order to provide an enhanced trading experience. The cryptocurrency pair’s option is also available, users can trade in both crypto-crypto and crypto-fiat. The currency conversion charges almost 0.5% on all deposits. The exchange does not charge any commission whether a user is dealing in CFDs or buying virtual currency.

Binance

Binance is not just a name of a cryptocurrency exchange, it’s a brand. Binance is popular in all those areas where virtual currency activities exist. Virtual currency traders all around the world use Binance to manage their crypto-portfolio.

Binance is famous for reaching above all other online exchanges in terms of the trading volume. The traditional buying and selling environment is provided by the platform, but no CFDs. Binance does not charge more than 0.1% trading commission. The Binance trading application is worth trying.

Conclusion:

There are some honorable mentions like “Bitcoin Prime”, Gemini, and NS broker that also offer enhanced features on their trading apps. Most of the exchanges compete in commission and providing extra features like CFDs, live charts, and notification systems.