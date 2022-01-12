Among Us Coloring Pages and Paw Patrol Coloring Pages: Coloring and Benefits for Your Child

Free Among Us coloring pages and Paw Patrol coloring pages to download and print. Coloring sheets are a fun method for kids of all ages to improve their creativity, focus, fine motor skills, and color awareness. We create, gather, and thoroughly synthesize Paw Patrol and Among Us coloring images here.

Why should children teach coloring from a young age?

Prepare for future writing skills

Getting acquainted with crayons at a young age, children will master controlling the pen more easily, before going to learn letters and learn to write. Holding a crayon will be easier than controlling the pen to draw and write, so letting your child color from a young age is also a step to help them get used to and be less surprised when they have to practice their pen-holding skills. learning to write.

Develop logical thinking ability

Children as young as 2 years old can already distinguish colors and name some basic colors. And in addition, children can also distinguish images displayed in front and back in space. Therefore, when the baby is familiar with coloring, this is very helpful in training the thinking ability in the process of recognizing and forming images in the child’s brain. Many people think that drawing and coloring are more abstract, but in fact, it is also a way to exercise intelligence for children.

Develop abstract thinking ability

Abstract thinking and promoting rich imagination are great for helping children visualize and think about the world around them through the images and colors they see. When forcing children to imagine and associate something, it will be much easier for children to get used to abstract thinking through drawing and coloring the images and colors that they already feel. affinity.

Form the habit of observing and paying attention

Through coloring, children will build very good habits that are the habit of observing and finding the focus and highlights of what they observe. When children color and draw, they will need to observe the details, colors, and what they imagine to be able to complete the picture or drawing as they want. This greatly helps children’s ability to observe and explore.

Know how to recognize beauty and create art

Children will feel what is beauty, what is harmony, wonderful in colors and thereby improve their ability to enjoy and recognize the beauty of life and the world around them.

Play to learn, learn to play useful and fun

Moreover, participating in the process of drawing as well as coloring also helps children have more fun and rewarding playtime. If children are passionate about coloring and drawing, of course, it will be much more beneficial than entertaining them by playing games or glued to the TV all day. Coloring will help children focus better and will discover many interesting and fascinating things about the world around them.

Children always like to watch a cartoon or play a game over and over again:

Children sometimes have very strange habits, for example, they like a toy that their parents forbid, they like to tear paper, they like to be curious about things around… And one of them is that children like to watch one cartoon and play one game many times.

When it comes to cartoons or games people immediately think of bonding with children’s childhood. Cartoons and video games are a preliminary description of the world around them through moving images and eye-catching, cute color changes.

They have easy-to-understand content, rich body language, and lovely colors and characters. These things are almost consistent with the laws and development process of children.

Children watching cartoons and playing games can entertain, relieve stress and raise awareness for children.

However, many parents, if they are observant, will find that children are most interested in the same cartoons, games even if they can watch an episode over and over and still not get bored, they still show great interest. This is not an exception, but it is most common in children as young as 3-6 years old.

Explaining this phenomenon, parents should rest assured because this is a normal psychological phenomenon at this age, it is possible that children are watching may be interesting to children in terms of plots and images. , character or color usage. From there it will arouse a strong interest of the child and attract the attention of the child.

Children love to watch the same movie over and over again because that’s how they can better understand what’s going on in the movie. Children will gain new skills in predicting what is going to happen and enjoy when their predictions are correct.

Moreover, this repetition of children is also a natural tendency in the process of growing up, so parents do not need to break this rule, just guide children appropriately.

Repetition is an important way of learning

Childhood is a time when children absorb a lot of knowledge and one of those ways is repetition.

Psychologist, Dr Jessica Horst of the University of Sussex in the US once conducted a study with 10 3-4-year-olds when reading a story to them many times.

Research results show that these children have learned a lot through this action, which enhances memory and also expands children’s vocabulary.

Children who hear stories many times will especially remember them more than reading many different stories each time.

It is completely normal for children to enjoy cartoons and parents do not need to be too worried, as long as parents can accompany their children and guide them in choosing to ensure safety. Online.

And finally, let your children have more opportunities to explore and discover on their own, this is the process of growing up as well as the maturing process of parents.

Among Us Coloring Pages Image attribution: https://coloringpagesonly.com

Paw Patrol Coloring Pages Image attribution: https://coloringpagesonly.com

Among Us, coloring pages and Paw Patrol coloring pages are a great method for children of all ages to promote creativity, brain development, focus, and patience. Color perception and fine motor skills While coloring, children will feel at ease, have fun, and love discovering different colors. Coloring sheets are a popular pastime among both youngsters and adults. Be cheerful and revitalized.