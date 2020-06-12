Alternate School Days in Thailand to Reduce Students Learning Time

Thailand’s Office of the Basic Education Commission (Obec) has announced classes will be split and students will go to school on alternate days when the new term starts on July 1. Reducing the amount of school time they will have for learning. Obec says the decision was made at meeting this week, the Bangkok Post reported.

Senior officials met to assess the remote learning program organised for students during the Covid-19.

The program will run until the new term starts on July 1st, a delay of around two months. However, individual schools will weigh health safety in their localities and determine if they can proceed with a July 1 opening.

Obec has limited the number of primary students in each class to no more than 20. While high school can no more than 25 students, says Obec secretary-general Amnat Wichayanuwat.

Student classes split

Where the numbers exceed the limits, the students in each class may be split into two groups. The students will go to school on alternate days. by splitting classes and moving to alternate days, many students will have their learing times cut by almost half. Further limiting students from a better education.

In the meantime, classes must implement hygiene and cleanliness measures. And above all practice social distancing.

Mr Amnat said directors of 225 education area offices nationwide are to follow up on the new method.

Earlier, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) decided it would introduce the alternate-day arrangement at 233 schools. The schools have more 400 students each.

In small schools with 20 students or less in each class, students will go to school on from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, Obec said teachers and administrators of schools are satisfied with the long-distance learning program via television.

The office surveyed their opinions from May 18-28. The survey, with 17,916 respondents nationwide, found 67% were satisfied with the program. Also, 65% said they understood the subjects broadcast during the program.

Volunteers Teachers Deployed to Aid TV Class Students

Thailand’s Equitable Education Fund (EEF) has announced 500 volunteer teacher will be deployed to provide educational support for students in rural areas. The volunteers will assist students taking part in a long-distance learning program introduced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The volunteers teachers will work to support 279 rural schools across 45 provinces in Thailand. Schools which are conducting long-distance classes via an on-air platform broadcast on TV.

Udom Wongsing, director of the educators’ quality office at the EEF, said the volunteers teacher, will be provided with clearly laid out assignments. The teachers will visit students at their homes in villages. Answering queries the student may have about subjects studied during TV long-distance classes.

Many students may have questions but have no one to ask, Mr. Udom Said. Above all since the on-air learning experience involves one-way communication. Saying volunteers teachers will also offer students guidance on how to prevent Covid-19 transmission.