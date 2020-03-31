All the Things You Need to Know About Cancer Women

From June 22 to July 22, the Sun resides in the first summer zodiac sign – Cancer. The main life cycles of the sign are controlled by the moon. It was the moon that arranged the tides of the mood of a Cancer woman, and from it, they received their famous sentimentality, mystery, and love of romantic relationships.

When communicating with female Cancers, it is worth considering that their mood changes very often. Astrologers attribute this to their patron Moon: when it enters a new phase, it seems as if something suddenly changes in their perception of the world around them. Although such women are peaceful and try to avoid conflicts, only a dim-witted person will call them soft – a Cancer girl has a solid inner core and is quite willful.

Positive traits of character

The main positive aspects of the character of all Cancer women are the ability to love and maintain the hearth and loyalty to their family. For them, there is nothing more valuable than family traditions and an atmosphere of love. For a Cancer, the family is her support and the source of protection and hope. In it, she draws her strength, and in her, she gives her strength to others. Also, the representatives of this sign are very sensual, vulnerable, impressionable, and possess ultra-precise intuition, which can even be called mysticism.

However, being close to Cancer, others may not even suspect their strengths. A Cancer woman can safely be trusted with secrets – they will remain between you. Cancers are great interlocutors. Being non-conflict people, they easily avoid “sick” people and smooth things over.

Cancer Women’s Negative traits of character

Cancer women in a strange environment and can be closed with unfamiliar people and even make a bad first impression. They are not opened to everyone and subject to being anxious. Representatives of the sign are fatalists. They do not believe that they can “forge” their own happiness themselves, they like to shift responsibility and look for those responsible for their troubles.

What Cancer Woman Loves

Let’s say you want to find out how to chat with a girl that was born under the sign of Cancer, you must know the things she likes and dislikes. Women of this sign most of all love to create harmony in relationships, mutual understanding in the family and comfort in the house. They are wonderful and hospitable housewives. Their home always smells of pies, it is clean and comfortable, and guests gladly come to it for a generous portion of love and care.

Cancers love creating harmony in relationships. Cancers love to take care of their bodies. Silks, lace, soft tones, loose hair and scents that drive men crazy – these are their elements. They know a lot about beauty and fashion and always follow it with prudent elegance.

What Cancer Woman Does Not Like

Most of all, Cancer women cannot tolerate conditions when they have to experience doubts and feelings of guilt. They doubt their own non-ideality and feel guilty about absolutely everything. Often the cause of this mood is the problem of personal relationships, loneliness, fears for relatives, and friends.

Hypersensitivity can develop into panic attacks and a tendency to analysis – into low self-image and self-digging. It is very difficult for women to cope with internal conflicts and anxieties alone. They visit psychologists more often than other signs.

How to Conquer a Cancer Woman

To know what methods you need to achieve the positive disposition of a Cancer woman, it’s better to immediately figure out the things that scare or offend her. Criticism! This is the main enemy of a man who wants to build a relationship with a Cancer woman. Internal contradictions, doubts, and low self-esteem haunt her every day. But it is one thing to suspect your inferiority, and it is another thing to hear comments from a man. A Cancer woman will plague herself with self-deprecation, and in this state, she doesn’t like herself the most, so a man who causes negative emotions in her will immediately receive what he deserves. The easiest way to the heart of a Cancer woman may be her penchant for romanticism and the pursuit of perfect love.

But this does not detract from her passion. Cancer Women are great lovers. However, the disclosure of sexual talent is possible only on the condition that each intimate relationship will have an emotional connection, which a Cancer woman must necessarily believe in the first place.

Love and marriage

Love is a reward from a Cancer woman, and few are worthy of it, although Cancers are often unaware of this. They equally love men who adore them and hate them. They often become victims of their own misconception that everyone loves them so much. This makes Cancer the most emotionally vulnerable of all twelve signs of the zodiac

